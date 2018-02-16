बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पाताल' में बना है ये अद्भुत म्यूजियम, घर बैठे ही देख लीजिए तस्वीरें, हैरान रह जाएंगे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 06:46 PM IST
आपने आज से पहले ऐसा म्यूजियम नहीं देखा होगा। ये तो आपको पहली तस्वीर देखकर ही समझ आ रहा होगा कि यह म्यूजियम कितना खास और अनोखा है। कुछ हद तक आप यह भी समझ गए होंगे कि हम इसके बारे में आखिर क्यों बात कर रहे हैं।
