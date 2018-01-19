Download App
4000 साल से समुद्र मे दबी थी ये सुरंग, अचानक आई सामने तो हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:24 PM IST
world biggest cave found under water in mexico

आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि पानी के नीचे दुनिया की सबसे लंबी सुरंग सदियों से कई राज अपने सीने में लिए जलमग्न थी। जब खोजकर्ताओं ने इसे ढूंढ निकाला तो कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए हैं। इनके बारे में जानकर आपको जरूर हैरानी होगी। 
world biggest cave submerged tunnel mexico maya civilization

