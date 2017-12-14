हाथ में कमण्डल लेकर भीख मांगने वालों को दिखाने लायक है ये वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
This viral video are worth for the beggars {"_id":"5a32375f4f1c1bb34a8b6123","slug":"this-viral-video-are-worth-for-the-beggars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u0923\u094d\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
सड़क किनारे, गली-मोहल्ले, चौक-चौराहों, मंदिर-मस्जिद सभी जगह आपको भिखारी खड़े मिल जाएंगे। इनमें से कई तो ऐसे भी टकर जाते हैं जो हर शनिवार तिलक लगाकर हाथ में कमण्डल उठाए भीख मांगने का काम करते हैं। ताज्जबु तो इस बात पर होता है कि वे इसे महान कार्य समझते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.