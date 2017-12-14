Download App
आपका शहर Close

हाथ में कमण्डल लेकर भीख मांगने वालों को दिखाने लायक है ये वीडियो

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:52 PM IST
This viral video are worth for the beggars

सड़क किनारे, गली-मोहल्ले, चौक-चौराहों, मंदिर-मस्जिद सभी जगह आपको भिखारी खड़े मिल जाएंगे। इनमें से कई तो ऐसे भी टकर जाते हैं जो हर शनिवार तिलक लगाकर हाथ में कमण्डल उठाए भीख मांगने का काम करते हैं। ताज्जबु तो इस बात पर होता है कि वे इसे महान कार्य समझते हैं। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

viral video video kamandal world of wonder More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रोज रात में लकड़बग्घे को दावत पर बुलाता है ये शख्स, फिर करता है ऐसा काम

Hyena is become the best friend of this man who lived in Harar
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये है दुनिया का सबसे छोटा देश, कुल आबादी 27

This is the smallest country in the world total population is twenty seven
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेल्फी के शौक में गंवा दी जान, गगनचुंबी इमारतों पर चढ़कर लेता था खतरनाक तस्वीरें

Harrowing footage captured of death when Chinese rooftopper doing stunt for selfie
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!