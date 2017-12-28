बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां मौत के मुंह में झांकने आते हैं लोग, छोटी सी गलती भेज सकती है ऊपर
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 03:54 PM IST
इस रास्ते को जो कोई पहली बार देखता है, उसका कलेजा मुंह को आ जाता है। इसलिए इसे 'मौत का रास्ता' भी कहा जाता है। जी हां... इस रास्त पर छोटी सी गलती से सीधा मिलती है मौत।
