{"_id":"5a8bfaae4f1c1b91268bb530","slug":"real-inferno-on-earth-in-the-australia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u094b\u0915, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
धरती पर असली पाताल लोक, यहां जमीन के नीचे छुपा है चौंकाने वाला सच
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 06:20 PM IST
अब तक आपने पाताल लोक के बारे में केवल सुना होगा। इसकी सिर्फ कल्पना ही की जा सकती है लेकिन अगर हम आपको बताएं कि धरती पर एक जगह पाताल लोक की तरह ही है तो? यकीन नहीं हुआ न, पर ये सच है।
