भिखारी निकला करोड़पति, 6 महीने से घूम रहा था सड़कों पर, यूं आई सच्चाई सामने
आधार कार्ड पर बढ़ती राजनीतिक, उथल-पुथल के बीच, एक चौंकाने वाला समाचार उत्तर प्रदेश से सामने आया है। उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली जिले में लालपुर शहर में रहने वाले एक भिखारी को एक करोड़ से अधिक मूल्य के फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (एफडी) के कागज़ात के व आधार कार्ड के साथ पकड़ा गया है।
