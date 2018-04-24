शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   Know about the shocking facts about copyright in the world

इन देशों में कत्ल और रेप से बड़ा अपराध है कॉपीराइट का उल्लंघन, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 01:02 PM IST
copy right
1 of 6
'कॉपीराइट' को लेकर जहां भारत में बहस शुरू होने से पहले ही सब चलता है कहकर खत्म कर दी जाती है वहीं दुनिया में कुछ देश ऐसे भी है जहां इसे बड़ा अपराध माना जाता है। इसके लिए यहां कड़े नियम कानून बनाए गए हैं। जी हां अगर आप इनके बारे में जान लें तो हैरान रह जाएंगे। वैसे इस कानून की नींव सबसे पहले ब्रिटेन ने रखी। यहां सबसे पहले अपनी रचना को चोरी से बचाने के लिए  1662 में 'लायसेंसिग ऑफ प्रेस एक्ट' लाया गया।  
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
copyright act copyright crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

The Longest sea bridge in the world at china
World of Wonders

चीन ने समुद्र के बीच चलाया सबसे बड़ा जादू, बना दी ऐसी अद्भुत चीज, देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

22 अप्रैल 2018

Astronaut
World of Wonders

इतिहास रचने की तैयारी में NASA, ना जानवर ना पुरुष, मंगल ग्रह पर सबसे पहले पड़ेंगे इनके कदम

21 अप्रैल 2018

gold case heart
World of Wonders

200 साल से छुपा कर रखा गया था इस रानी का 'दिल', दर्दभरी है इसके पीछे की कहानी

20 अप्रैल 2018

1200 year old statue scanned and got something surprising
World of Wonders

1200 साल पुरानी मूर्ति का हुआ CT Scan, निकला कुछ चौंकाने वाला

11 अप्रैल 2018

most beautiful girls in the world live in this valley
World of Wonders

इन औरतों को कभी नहीं आता बुढ़ापा, ताउम्र रहती हैं जवानओं सी खूबसूरत हैं यहां कि लड़कियां, 60 साल में भी बन सकती हैं मां

6 अप्रैल 2018

every men have 2 wives in a village
World of Wonders

हर आदमी की होती है यहां दो पत्नियां, वर्ना नहीं मिलता ये सुख

12 अप्रैल 2018

More in World of Wonders

Weird Game show in Japan Where Women Sleeps cutely
World of Wonders

सोई हुई लड़कियों को गंदे तरीके से उठाते हैं लड़के, देखिए जापान का अजीब गेम शो

2 अप्रैल 2018

this country has most beautiful women in the world
World of Wonders

इस देश की महिलाएं होती हैं सबसे खूबसूरत, तस्वीरे देख हो जाएंगे कायल

13 अप्रैल 2018

Embryo
World of Wonders

मां-बाप की मौत के 4 साल बाद बच्चे का हुआ जन्म, अजब-गजब दुनिया में एक और बड़ा चमत्कार

14 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

11 अप्रैल 2018

old man in fifth class
World of Wonders

73 साल का ये बूढ़ा पांचवी कक्षा में पढ़ने जाता है स्कूल, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

13 अप्रैल 2018

Qatar
World of Wonders

यहां एक बर्गर से भी सस्ता मिलता है पेट्रोल, कीमत जानकर आप भी हो जाएंगे दंग

15 अप्रैल 2018

Space Hotel
World of Wonders

इस होटल में रहने के लिए जाना पड़ेगा 'आसमान' पर, 16 बार दिखेगा सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त

11 अप्रैल 2018

boys in skirt
World of Wonders

स्कूलों में लड़के स्कर्ट पहनेंगे और लड़कियां पैंंट, हेडटीचर ने किया ऐलान तो पैरेंट्स हैरान

12 अप्रैल 2018

brundi
World of Wonders

दुनिया का ऐसा देश जहां नर्क से भी बदतर हालात, लोगों की हालत देख रो पड़ेंगे आप

22 मार्च 2018

Hunza Tribe
World of Wonders

भारत के इस गांव में 70 साल की उम्र में भी जवान दिखती हैं महिलाएं, 90 साल वाले पुरुष भी बन सकते हैं बाप, वजह हैरान कर देगी

3 अप्रैल 2018

The Big Bend
World of Wonders

यहां बन रही है 'बुर्ज खलीफा' से भी दोगुनी लंबी इमारत, बिल्डिंग देख चकरा जाएगा सिर

27 मार्च 2018

cars
World of Wonders

इन 7 देशों में भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे यह बात

5 अप्रैल 2018

dogs
World of Wonders

इन कुत्तों ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को भी छोड़ा पीछे, करोड़ों की संपत्ति के साथ जी रहे हैं आलीशान जिंदगी

10 अप्रैल 2018

china bowl
World of Wonders

चीन की कटोरी 5 मिनट में नीलाम, कीमत लगी 2 अरब, जानिए ऐसा क्या खास था उसमें?

5 अप्रैल 2018

money market of somaliland
World of Wonders

देखिए दुनिया की ऐसी जगह, जहां लगता है पैसों का बाजार, बिकते हैं नोट

20 मार्च 2018

patna in scotland
World of Wonders

बिहार ही नहीं विदेश में भी है पटना, खबर में जानें कैसे हुई यह घटना

23 मार्च 2018

copy right
copy right
copy right
copy right
my idea
copy right

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.