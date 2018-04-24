बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन देशों में कत्ल और रेप से बड़ा अपराध है कॉपीराइट का उल्लंघन, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 01:02 PM IST
'कॉपीराइट' को लेकर जहां भारत में बहस शुरू होने से पहले ही सब चलता है कहकर खत्म कर दी जाती है वहीं दुनिया में कुछ देश ऐसे भी है जहां इसे बड़ा अपराध माना जाता है। इसके लिए यहां कड़े नियम कानून बनाए गए हैं। जी हां अगर आप इनके बारे में जान लें तो हैरान रह जाएंगे। वैसे इस कानून की नींव सबसे पहले ब्रिटेन ने रखी। यहां सबसे पहले अपनी रचना को चोरी से बचाने के लिए 1662 में 'लायसेंसिग ऑफ प्रेस एक्ट' लाया गया।
