अपने वैलेंटाइन को किडनी गिफ्ट कर बचा ली जान, दुनिया के सामने पेश की अनोखी मिसाल
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 01:16 PM IST
'वैलेंटाइन डे' पर सभी अपने-अपने चाहने वालों को अनोखे उपहारों का लेनदेन करते हैं जैसे फूल, चॉकलेट्स, टेडी बियर आदि लेकिन दुनिया की नजर में इस मौके पर एक लड़की ने अपने प्रियवर को ऐसा गिफ्ट दिया की पूरी दुनिया के लिए मिसाल बन गया।
