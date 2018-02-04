बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 04:45 PM IST
कई मामले में भले ही शहरों के लोग आदिवासियों से आगे हों लेकिन प्यार के मामले में आदिवासी शहरियों से दस कदम आगे हैं। वेलेंटाइन पर जहां बाकी दुनिया में प्यार का इजहार होता है, वहीं आदिवासियों में इस दिन प्यार का इजहार और शादी भी हो जाती है। इससे साबित हो गया है कि आदिवासी प्यार के मामले में बहुत हाइटेक है। वेलेंटाइन को इश्क मोहब्बत और शादी यानी सब कुछ एक साथ। जी हां, बस्तर के आदिवासी इलाकों में प्यार का उपहार स्वीकार करने वाली युवतियां प्रेमी को अपना जीवनसाथी बना लेती है।
