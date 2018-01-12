बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a584b474f1c1bf9408b4581","slug":"just-have-a-look-these-five-pictures-you-can-not-be-stop-to-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
ये 5 तस्वीरें देख ली तो शर्तिया नहीं रोक पाएंगे अपनी हंसी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 11:39 AM IST
आज हम आपको पांच ऐसी तस्वीरें पेश करने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें देखकर शर्तियां आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। दरअसल, सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीरें भयंकर तरीके से वायरल हो रही हैं। हम जानते हैं इन्हें एक लुक देखते ही आप हंस-हंस कर लोटपोट होने वाले हैं। तो चलिए दिखाते है पांच तूफानी तस्वीर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a584b474f1c1bf9408b4581","slug":"just-have-a-look-these-five-pictures-you-can-not-be-stop-to-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a584b474f1c1bf9408b4581","slug":"just-have-a-look-these-five-pictures-you-can-not-be-stop-to-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a584b474f1c1bf9408b4581","slug":"just-have-a-look-these-five-pictures-you-can-not-be-stop-to-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a584b474f1c1bf9408b4581","slug":"just-have-a-look-these-five-pictures-you-can-not-be-stop-to-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a584b474f1c1bf9408b4581","slug":"just-have-a-look-these-five-pictures-you-can-not-be-stop-to-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.