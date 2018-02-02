अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Science Wonders ›   This man did the worlds greatest miracle with plants

इस शख्स ने किया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा चमत्कार, पौधों से बना दी बिजली

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
This man did the worlds greatest miracle with plants
1 of 6
कभी सोचा है कि पेड़-पौधे से भी घरों और सड़कों पर रोशनी होगी? पेड़-पौधे भी बल्ब की तरह काम करेंगे, वे भी रोशनी पैदा करेंगे? अगर हम कहें ऐसा संभव है तो शायद आपको यह मजाक लगे। हम ये नहीं कह रहे कि ऐसा हो सकता है, बल्कि यह कह रहे हैं कि ऐसा हो सकता है... 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
science miracle

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Shocking story of a fourteen year old boy who fought with deadly disease
Science Wonders

14 साल के बच्चे के पेट में पल रही थी ऐसी घातक बीमारी, देखकर डॉक्टर भी कांप गए

2 फरवरी 2018

Japan made The electric car is like a real life transformers
Science Wonders

चीन के बाद अब जापान ने किया ऐसा 'कार'नामा, US-रूस भी इसके आगे भरेंगे पानी

3 जनवरी 2018

The worlds first gas driven cycle after knowing you want to buy it
Science Wonders

दुनिया की पहली गैस से चलने वाली साइकिल, खूबी ऐसी खरीदने को चाहेगा दिल

20 जनवरी 2018

NASA biggest finding of One other star system with eight planets
Science Wonders

इतिहास में NASA की अब तक की सबसे बड़ी खोज, ढूंढ निकाली एक 'दूसरी दुनिया'

4 जनवरी 2018

A complete railway station built in nine hours at china
Science Wonders

9 घंटे में बना दिया एक पूरा रेलवे स्टेशन, तोड़े सुपरफास्ट मेन्युफेक्चरिंग के सारे रिकॉर्ड

25 जनवरी 2018

Research says lack of water on the surface of mars
Science Wonders

तो क्या इस वजह से मंगल ग्रह पर नहीं है जीवन, रिसर्च में खुलासा

1 जनवरी 2018

More in Science Wonders

A robotic suitcase that automatically follows you
Science Wonders

आपका पालतू जानवर सा बन जाएगा सूटकेस, खुद से चलेगा आपके साथ

18 जनवरी 2018

A Man converted land rover in steam engine car
Science Wonders

कोयले से चलती है यह कार, बनाने वाले के दिमाम की भी देंगे दाद

24 जनवरी 2018

Now drive your car with brain waves
Science Wonders

अब सड़कों पर दौड़ेगी ऐसी अनोखी कार, चलाने और देखने वालों को लगेगा 'चमत्कार'

10 जनवरी 2018

in ten minutes de wrinkle your clothes with this machine
Science Wonders

भूल जाओ कपड़े इस्त्री करने का पुराना तरीका, आ गई है 'फ्यूचर मशीन'

15 जनवरी 2018

Hidden truth of Alien Megastructure Star Tabby
Science Wonders

ब्रह्मांड के सबसे रहस्यमय तारे का सच आया सामने, क्या सचमुच वहां एलियन हैं? जानिए

6 जनवरी 2018

This sweet poison somewhere in your toothpaste and lip balm
Science Wonders

जरा संभलकर, कहीं आपके टूथपेस्ट, लिप बाम में भी तो नहीं ये जहर

20 जनवरी 2018

This is awesome new art installation for ultimate selfie
Science Wonders

सेल्फी का गया जमाना, अब इस तकनीक से बनेगी 14 फीट ऊंची मूर्ति जैसी 3डी तस्वीरें

5 जनवरी 2018

know the scientific reason behind these fifteen indian traditions
Science Wonders

इन 15 परंपराओं को ढकोसला मत कहें, वैज्ञानिक तर्क दंग कर देंगे आपको

1 नवंबर 2017

tiny rest areas where air hostesses and cabin crew get to rest during a long flight
Science Wonders

फ्लाइट के इन कोनों में सोती हैं एयर होस्टेस, देखिए तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2017

woman with best figure in world according to these standards
Science Wonders

दुनिया में सबसे बेस्ट है इस महिला का फिगर, साइंस भी कर रहा प्रूव

8 नवंबर 2017

Dinosaurs found for the first time in India
Science Wonders

पहली बार भारत में डायनासोर मिलने से अचंभे में वैज्ञानिक, साइज देख सभी दंग

27 अक्टूबर 2017

Scientists discovered the secret of Gangajal
Science Wonders

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला रहस्य, आखिर क्यों नहीं खराब होता गंगाजल

10 दिसंबर 2017

car climb up itself on Magnetic hill in leh
Science Wonders

इस पहाड़ पर कैसे चढ़ती है गाड़ी खुद-ब-खुद ऊपर, आज भी रहस्य है कायम

15 नवंबर 2017

There are some signs in your nails that tells you may be in danger
Science Wonders

आपके नाखून में भी है ऐसे निशान तो खतरे में पड़ सकती है जान

12 दिसंबर 2017

Robot Army Set Up By Chineese company WL Intelligent Technology Makes World Record
Science Wonders

चीन में तैयार हो रही है रोबोट्स की सेना, देखें वीडियो

25 अक्टूबर 2017

kepler telescope discover fastest alien planet
Science Wonders

अनोखे ग्रह की खोज, यहां 7 घंटे में 1251 साल का हो जाएगा इंसान

6 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.