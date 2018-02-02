बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a73f0534f1c1b8d268b7cf6","slug":"this-man-did-the-worlds-greatest-miracle-with-plants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094c\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
इस शख्स ने किया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा चमत्कार, पौधों से बना दी बिजली
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
कभी सोचा है कि पेड़-पौधे से भी घरों और सड़कों पर रोशनी होगी? पेड़-पौधे भी बल्ब की तरह काम करेंगे, वे भी रोशनी पैदा करेंगे? अगर हम कहें ऐसा संभव है तो शायद आपको यह मजाक लगे। हम ये नहीं कह रहे कि ऐसा हो सकता है, बल्कि यह कह रहे हैं कि ऐसा हो सकता है...
{"_id":"5a73f0534f1c1b8d268b7cf6","slug":"this-man-did-the-worlds-greatest-miracle-with-plants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094c\u0927\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
