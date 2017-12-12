17 साल लगे इस टेलीस्कोप को बनाने में, जानिए किस देश में है मौजूद
China spend seventeen years to create this world largest radio telescope
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा टेलीस्कोप, जिसके आकार को देखकर ही आपकी आंखें खुली रह जाएगी। इसकी तस्वीर से ही आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि यह कितना बड़ा होगा। लेकिन क्या आप ये जानते हैं कि इतना बड़ा टेलीस्कोप बनाने में कितना समय खर्च हुआ होगा..?
