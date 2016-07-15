बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
अनोखा रिवाज: पिता और बेटी की होती है यहां शादी
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 25 Apr 2018 03:15 PM IST
दुनियाभर में शादी से जुड़ी अनेकों परंपराएं हैं। शादी के दिन दुल्हा अपनी दुल्हन को ब्याह करके अपने घर ले जाता है। लेकिन एक ऐसी भी जगह है जहां बेटियों की शादी तो होती है, लेकिन बिदाई नहीं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यहां बेटियों की शादी बाप से ही होती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5788b0d14f1c1b027d13ff3e","slug":"mother-and-daughter-have-the-same-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c: \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.