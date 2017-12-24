होंडा City vs मारुति Ciaz vs हुंडई Verna: जानिए किसे खरीदना चाहिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Automobiles
›
Car Review
›
Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Ciaz: Price and Features comparision{"_id":"5a3f794a4f1c1bcf6d8b5e01","slug":"honda-city-vs-hyundai-verna-vs-maruti-ciaz-price-and-features-comparision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e City vs \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f Ciaz vs \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0908 Verna: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Car Review","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","slug":"car-review"}}
सेडान सेगमेंट की कारों में होंडा सिटी, मारुति सियाज और हुंडई वरना काफी पॉपुलर कारें हैं। यह तीनों ही कार ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स के साथ आती हैं। इन तीनों की अलग-अलग खासियत और कमियां हैं। यहां हम तीनों कारों के ऑटोमैटिक वैरिएंट की तुलना करेंगे और बताएंगे आपके लिए कौन सी कार बेहतर होगी।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.