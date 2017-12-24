Download App
होंडा City vs मारुति Ciaz vs हुंडई Verna: जानिए किसे खरीदना चाहिए

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:25 AM IST
Honda City Vs Hyundai Verna Vs Maruti Ciaz: Price and Features comparision

सेडान सेगमेंट की कारों में होंडा सिटी, मारुति सियाज और हुंडई वरना काफी पॉपुलर कारें हैं। यह तीनों ही कार ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स के साथ आती हैं। इन तीनों की अलग-अलग खासियत और कमियां हैं। यहां हम तीनों कारों के ऑटोमैटिक वैरिएंट की तुलना करेंगे और बताएंगे आपके लिए कौन सी कार बेहतर होगी। 

