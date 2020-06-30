शहर चुनें
Yamaha से लेकर Royal Enfield तक... जुलाई में लॉन्च होंगी ये 4 शानदार बाइक्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 12:16 PM IST
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball - फोटो : For Representation Only
महामारी को फैलना से रोकने के लिए सरकार तमाम कोशिशें कर रही हैं। लेकिन मार्च के आखिरी हफ्ते से लागू हूए लॉकडाउन से अर्थव्यवस्था को खासा नुकसान पहुंचा है। अब अनलॉक को चरणबद्ध तरीके से लागू किया जा रहा है। इससे कई ऑटो कंपनियों का हौसला बढ़ा है। ऑटो निर्माताओं ने प्लांट, डीलरशिप और शोरूम और आने वाले हफ्तों में अपनी नई बाइक्स को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में हैं। इस वर्ष की शुरुआत में, कई चार पहिया और दो पहिया वाहनों की लॉन्चिंग होनी थी। हालांकि, महामारी को देखते हुए इन सभी लॉन्चिंग की तारीख को आगे बढ़ाना पड़ा। यहां जानें ऐसी 4 बाइक्स के बारे में जिनकी लॉन्चिंग जुलाई 2020 में हो सकती है। 
