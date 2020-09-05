मोदी सरकार जल्द दे सकती है बड़ी राहत, सस्ते हो सकते हैं दोपहिया वाहनों के दाम

{"_id":"5f538a728ebc3e44637ce675","slug":"on-the-demand-of-automobile-industry-the-pm-narendra-modi-government-can-reduce-the-gst-rates-on-vehicles-from-28-percent-to-18-percent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5f538a728ebc3e44637ce675","slug":"on-the-demand-of-automobile-industry-the-pm-narendra-modi-government-can-reduce-the-gst-rates-on-vehicles-from-28-percent-to-18-percent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bike Manufacturing Plant
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f538a728ebc3e44637ce675","slug":"on-the-demand-of-automobile-industry-the-pm-narendra-modi-government-can-reduce-the-gst-rates-on-vehicles-from-28-percent-to-18-percent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f538a728ebc3e44637ce675","slug":"on-the-demand-of-automobile-industry-the-pm-narendra-modi-government-can-reduce-the-gst-rates-on-vehicles-from-28-percent-to-18-percent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Parking
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5f538a728ebc3e44637ce675","slug":"on-the-demand-of-automobile-industry-the-pm-narendra-modi-government-can-reduce-the-gst-rates-on-vehicles-from-28-percent-to-18-percent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Road Traffic
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5f538a728ebc3e44637ce675","slug":"on-the-demand-of-automobile-industry-the-pm-narendra-modi-government-can-reduce-the-gst-rates-on-vehicles-from-28-percent-to-18-percent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bike Manufacturing Plant
- फोटो : Social Media