मोदी सरकार जल्द दे सकती है बड़ी राहत, सस्ते हो सकते हैं दोपहिया वाहनों के दाम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 06:24 PM IST
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप नई मोटरसाइकिल या स्कूटर खरीदने जा रहे हैं, तो अभी थोड़ा इंतजार कर लेना आपके लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है। दरअसल भारी उद्योग मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर का कहना है कि लोगों को दोपहिया वाहनों पर जीएसटी कम होने की खुशखबरी जल्द सुनने को मिल सकती है। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो 19 सितंबर को जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक होगी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस बैठक में दोपहिया वाहनों पर जीएसटी की दरों को 28 फीसदी से घटा कर 18 फीसदी किया जा सकता है। अगर ऐसा होता है, तो देश में दोपहिया वाहनों की कीमतें काफी सस्ती हो जाएंगी।
 
