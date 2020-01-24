शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   mg hector fire incident mg hector fire delhi mg hector fire reason mg hector fire news

MG Hector में लगी आग, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उठाए सवाल, कार मालिक ने बताई वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 07:52 PM IST
MG Hector Fire in Delhi
1 of 5
MG Hector Fire in Delhi - फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot
भारतीय बाजार में आते ही लोकप्रिय हो जाने वाली MG Hector की दो कारों में आग लगने की घटना से इस कार के चाहनेवालों और ग्राहकों को बड़ा झटका लगा है। कुछ दिन पहले Youtube पर एक वीडियो सामने आया, जिसमें एक MG Hector (एमजी हेक्टर) कार जलती हुई दिखाई दे रही थी। कार में इतनी भीषण आग लगी थी कि कार से आग की ऊंची-ऊंची लपटें उठ रही थी। इस घटना के वीडियो से कई सवाल खड़े हुए हैं। दिल्ली के एलजी हाउस रोड पर हुई इस सनसनीखेज दृश्यों को राहगीरों ने अपने कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड कर लिया।  गया। जलता हुआ हेक्टर औरोरा सिल्वर पेंट स्कीम में टॉप-स्पेक पेट्रोल DCT वेरिएंट लग रहा है। 

इससे पहले एक और एमजी हेक्टर कार के जलने की खबर आ चुकी है। यह घटना मुबंई के बांद्रा में हुई थी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
mg hector car news india car news hindi auto news india auto news hindi automobile india
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Tata Nexon EV Launch
Auto News

Tata Nexon EV भारत में इस दिन हो रही है लॉन्च, 312 किमी चलनेवाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार की खासियतें

24 जनवरी 2020

Tata Nexon 2020 New vs Old
Automobiles

2020 Tata Nexon और पुरानी Nexon में हुए हैं ये बदलाव, पढ़ें नई कीमतों और फीचर्स के बारे में

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Mahindra XUV300 Global NCAP Crash test
Auto News

कितनी सुरक्षित है आपकी कार? जानिए Global NCAP ने इन 15 कारों को कितनी सुरक्षा रेटिंग दी

24 जनवरी 2020

Suzuki Swift Sports Katana-2
Automobiles

Auto Expo में आएगी स्मार्ट Maruti Swift, मिलेगा 50 किमी तक का माइलेज!

24 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Toyota Yaris
Automobiles

BS6 इंजन के साथ आई Toyota Yaris, इसके फीचर्स के आगे फेल हैं Honda City और Ciaz!

23 जनवरी 2020

MG ZS EV Launch
Automobiles

MG Motor की इलेक्ट्रिक SUV MG ZS EV ने लॉन्चिंग से पहले बनाया यह रिकॉर्ड

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Kia compact SUV concept Kia QYI Kia Sonet
Auto News

Seltos पेश करनेवाली Kia Motors भारत ला रही है अपनी नई Sub-Compact SUV कार, जानें कीमत और डीटेल्स

24 जनवरी 2020

2018 Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally
Auto News

Mercedes-Benz ने ग्राहकों के लिए शुरू की नई सर्विस, दुर्घटना पर तीन दिनों में होगी मरम्मत

24 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
Tata Tigor Crash Test Rating
Auto News

कितनी सुरक्षित है Tata Tigor और Tiago की फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल, ग्लोबल NCAP ने जारी किया क्रैश टेस्ट नतीजा

23 जनवरी 2020

MG Motor Electric SUV ZS EV
Automobiles

लॉन्च से रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाली MG Motor की पहली Electric Car MG ZS EV Launch, जानें कीमत और खासियतें

23 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Kia Carnival MPV
Auto News

Kia Carnival MPV ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, भारतीयों ने इस कार की बुकिंग के लिए खर्च किए 14 करोड़ रुपये

23 जनवरी 2020

Audi Wanderer W24
Automobiles

इस Audi कार का नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस से है गहरा नाता, आज दिखती है कुछ ऐसी

23 जनवरी 2020

Kia Carnival MPV Sunroof
Auto News

Kia Carnival MPV: भारत में पहली बार मिलेगी डबल सनरूफ वाली लग्जरी गाड़ी, 5 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च

23 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno base models
Automobiles

5.53 लाख रुपये की Tata Altroz के बेस मॉडल में हैं ये फीचर, Baleno, i20 और Jazz से करें तुलना

23 जनवरी 2020

Tata Tiago Facelift
Automobiles

Tata Tigor और Tiago का फेसलिफ्ट मोह लेगा आपका मन, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

22 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz Launch
Auto News

Tata Motors ने लॉन्च की अपनी प्रीमियम Hatchback कार Altroz, जानें कीमत और कार के बारे में सबकुछ

22 जनवरी 2020

Tata Nexon Facelift
Automobiles

Tata ने लॉन्च किया Compact SUV Tata Nexon का फेसलिफ्ट वर्जन, जानें शानदार नए फीचर्स और कीमत

22 जनवरी 2020

RajniKanth cars
Automobiles

कहने के लिए सुपरस्टार हैं रजनीकांत, लेकिन उनके गैराज में हैं ये साधारण सी कारें!

22 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz
Auto News

आज लॉन्च होगी Tata की नई गाड़ी Altroz, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor के आएंगे Facelift मॉडल, जानें कीमत

22 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Aura
Automobiles

5.79 लाख रुपये वाली Hyundai Aura में मिलेंगे ये फीचर, एक लीटर पेट्रोल में चलेगी 20.5 किमी

22 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Concept Futuro-e Car
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की पहली Electric कार Concept Futuro-e का डिजाइन आया सामने, SUV और Coupe का फ्यूजन

22 जनवरी 2020

Mahindra XUV300 Global NCAP Crash test
Auto News

Mahindra XUV300 बनी देश की तीसरी सबसे सुरक्षित कार, क्रैश टेस्ट में मिली 5-स्टार रेटिंग

21 जनवरी 2020

MG Hector Fire in Delhi
MG Hector Fire in Delhi - फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot
MG Hector Fire Delhi
MG Hector Fire Delhi - फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot
MG Hector Red Front
MG Hector Red Front - फोटो : File
MG Hector Fire Delhi
MG Hector Fire Delhi - फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot
MG Hector Side Profile
MG Hector Side Profile
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

NZ vs IND : न्यूजीलैंड को हराने वाले टीम इंडिया के 5 हीरो

भारत ने साल 2020 के अपने पहले विदेशी दौरे की शुरुआत जीत के साथ की है। शुक्रवार को ऑकलैंड में खेले गए पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के पहले मैच में विराट सेना ने छह विकेट से मैच अपने नाम किया।

24 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 4:06

स्टोर में बचे खर्च से ग्राहक को मिलता है लाभ-हरकीरत सिंह

24 जनवरी 2020

स्पोर्ट्स 1:30

IND vs NZ: भारत का उम्दा प्रदर्शन, पहले T20 में न्यूजीलैंड को छह विकेट से रौंदा

24 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 3:23

डायरेक्टर जिसने माधुरी दीक्षित को फिल्म के दौरान मां बनने से मना कर दिया

24 जनवरी 2020

बाबा रामदेव 1:37

CAA पर बोले बाबा रामदेव, कहा- देश में अराजकता पैदा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है

24 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited