MG Hector में लगी आग, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उठाए सवाल, कार मालिक ने बताई वजह

{"_id":"5e2afd9c8ebc3e4afa1d23da","slug":"mg-hector-fire-incident-mg-hector-fire-delhi-mg-hector-fire-reason-mg-hector-fire-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Fire in Delhi
- फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot
{"_id":"5e2afd9c8ebc3e4afa1d23da","slug":"mg-hector-fire-incident-mg-hector-fire-delhi-mg-hector-fire-reason-mg-hector-fire-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Fire Delhi
- फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot
{"_id":"5e2afd9c8ebc3e4afa1d23da","slug":"mg-hector-fire-incident-mg-hector-fire-delhi-mg-hector-fire-reason-mg-hector-fire-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Red Front
- फोटो : File
{"_id":"5e2afd9c8ebc3e4afa1d23da","slug":"mg-hector-fire-incident-mg-hector-fire-delhi-mg-hector-fire-reason-mg-hector-fire-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Fire Delhi
- फोटो : jitautoarenaupdate blogspot