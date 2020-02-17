इन शानदार SUV कारों पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, पाएं 5 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

{"_id":"5e4a84038ebc3ef2901fa034","slug":"car-offers-in-february-2020-suv-cars-honda-crv-creta-mahindra-alturas-g4-renault-duster-jeep-compass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 SUV \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
car discount
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e4a84038ebc3ef2901fa034","slug":"car-offers-in-february-2020-suv-cars-honda-crv-creta-mahindra-alturas-g4-renault-duster-jeep-compass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 SUV \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Hyundai Creta Second Generation
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e4a84038ebc3ef2901fa034","slug":"car-offers-in-february-2020-suv-cars-honda-crv-creta-mahindra-alturas-g4-renault-duster-jeep-compass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 SUV \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 Renault Duster 2020
- फोटो : Team-BHP