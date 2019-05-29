बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
30 मई राशिफल: नौकरी के मामले में सफल रहेंगी चार राशियां, बाकी का मिलाजुला दिन
, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 05:49 PM IST ऋतु शुक्ला
गुरुवार, 30 मई 2019 के दिन सभी राशियों का राशिफल जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड क्लिक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
क्या सफलता आपसे है कोसों दूर? ज्योतिषीय समाधान के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
दैनिक राशिफल
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
मिथुन
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
{"_id":"5cee2974bdec22075c117d65","slug":"aaj-ka-rashifal-today-rashifal-30th-may-2019-daily-horoscope-30th-of-may-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u092e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
राशि
नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस के टिकट पर पश्चिम बंगाल की जंग में जीत दर्ज की है। नुसरत और मिमी जब बतौर सांसद पहली बार संसद भवन के प्रांगण में पहुंचीं तो उन्हें अपने कपड़ों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग झेलनी पड़ी।
29 मई 2019
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.