महिला की गला रेत कर हत्या, शव सड़क पर फें का
{"_id":"5a429a094f1c1b5c0c8b54ed","slug":"the-woman-threw-herself-in-the-throats-dead-bodies-on-the-road","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0936\u0935 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City and States Archives","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"city-and-states-archives"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:20 AM IST
जमीन पर पड़ीं बुजुर्ग दंपति की लाशें
जाजमऊ हाईवे को जोड़ने वाले आजाद मार्ग के गजियाखेड़ा मोड़ के निकट सड़क किनारे झाड़ियों में पुलिस को महिला का शव मिला। महिला का गला धारदार हथियार से रेता गया था। घटना स्थल पर शराब की शीशी मिली है। शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी। गंगाघाट पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।
आजाद मार्ग गजियाखेड़ा मोड़ के निकट सड़क किनारे झाड़ियों में शव पड़ा देख ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर गंगाघाट एसओ दिनेश चंद्र मिश्रा फ ोर्स के साथ पहुंचे। शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी। महिला शादीशुदा है। उम्र करीब 38 वर्ष है। लाल स्वेटर, सफे द साड़ी पहने हुए है। हाथ में चूड़ियां और पांव में बिछिया हैं।
गला किसी धारदार हथियार से रेता गया है। हत्या के बाद शव फेेंके जाने का अंदेशा है। एसओ गंगाघाट ने बताया कि शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। गले में जख्म है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी। वहीं मृतका के पेट को देखकर उसके गर्भवती होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है।
