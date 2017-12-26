Download App
कोहरे से जनजीवन प्रभावित, थमी रही रफ्तार

unnao

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:21 AM IST
Fog impacts life-threatening

घने कोहरे के बीच लखनऊ कानपुर राजमार्ग पर दिन में लाइट जलाकर चलते वाहनPC: amar ujala

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उन्नाव। घने कोहरे ने सोमवार सुबह वाहनों की रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लगा दी। घना कोहरा छाने से वाहन सवार दिन में लाइट जलाकर चले। सुबह 10 बजे के बाद मौसम साफ होने पर लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। शाम 7 बजे के बाद कोहरे की धुंध छाने लगी। देर रात जबरदस्त कोहरे से दृश्यता शून्य हो गई।

बाजार, अस्पताल, स्टेशन व व प्रमुख चौराहों पर सन्नाटा सा दिखा। सड़क पर चलने वाले राहगीर अलाव खोजते नजर आए। लोगों का कहना था कि पिछले कई दिनों से पड़ रही ठंड की अपेक्षा सोमवार का दिन ज्यादा ठंडा रहा। सीजन में पहली बार गलन से लोग ज्यादा बेहाल रहे। दुकानदारों ने भी शाम ढलते ही दुकानें बंद कर दी।
इनसेट
कई ट्रेने घंटों रही लेट
घना कोहरा पड़ने से ट्रेनों की रफ्तार पर भी असर पड़ने लगा है। सोमवार को कई प्रमुख ट्रेनें घने कोहरे की वजह से चार से छह घंटे की देरी से उन्नाव स्टेशन पहुंची। ट्रेनों के लेट होने से यात्रियों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार को फरक्का एक्सप्रेस, प्रयाग इंटरसिटी, उत्सर्ग, ग्वालियर बरौनी चार से छह घंटे की देरी से स्टेशन पर पहुंची। वहीं मेमू ट्रेन एक से डेढ़ घंटे की देरी से चली। इससे दैनिक यात्रियों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा।
