Hindi News ›   City & states ›   woman who was operated upon in torch light was passed away last night

टॉर्च की रोशनी में अस्पताल के सफाईकर्मी ने किया था ऑपरेशन, अब महिला की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 11:14 AM IST
woman who was operated upon in torch light was passed away last night
बिहार के सहरसा में सफाईकर्मी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में महिला का ऑपरेशन किया था। बीती रात उस महिला का निधन हो गया। महिला का परिवार शोक में है। साथ ही रिश्तेदारों का कहना है कि प्रशासन की लापरवाही ही महिला की मौत का कारण है।
साथ ही एक रिश्तेदार ओमकार का कहना है कि वह उसके इलाज से संतुष्ट नहीं थे। जिसके बाद उन्होंने उसे प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि महिला ठीक है और दो दिन इंतजार करने को कहा। फिर अचानक से उन्होंने महिला को पटना ले जाने को बोल दिया जहां बताया गया कि महिला की हड्डियां टूटी हैं और उसे आंतरिक चोटें आई हैं। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अभी तक किसी के खिलाफ कोई केस दर्ज नहीं हुआ है। 

आपको बता दें कि महिला सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गई थी। अस्पताल में उसका इलाज होना था। लेकिन जब वह अस्पताल पहुंची तब न तो वहां कोई डॉक्टर मौजूद था और न ही बिजली। तब सफाई कर्मचारी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में उसका ऑपरेशन किया। जब अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन से संपर्क किया गया तो पता चला वह पटना में हैं। 

ऐसे में ऑपरेशन थियेटर में बिजली नहीं थी। अंधेरा होने और कुछ ना नजर आने के कारण सफाईकर्मी को मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में ऑपरेशन करना पड़ा। ऑपरेशन का वीडियो भी बनाया गया। 

जब डॉक्टर से पूछा गया कि कब से लाइट नहीं है तो उन्होंने कहा कि कल से लाइट नहीं है। फिर उनसे पूछा गया कि अस्पताल में लाइट होनी चाहिए और ऑपरेशन थियेटर में तो हर समय रहनी चाहिए। इसके बाद जब डॉक्टर से उसका नाम पूछा गया तो पता चला कि जो ऑपरेशन कर रहा है वह डॉक्टर नहीं बल्कि अस्पताल का सफाईकर्मी है।

अस्पताल प्रशासन अगर अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाता और महिला को समय रहते इलाज मिल पाता तो आज वो जिंदा होती। इस तरह का यह अकेला मामला नहीं है बल्कि इस तरह के और भी कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

