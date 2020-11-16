मध्यप्रदेश: चौकी इंजार्ज बना 'गब्बर' कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी

#WATCH | MP: KL Dangi, in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua, says, "Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega"."A show-cause notice has been issued to him," says Jhabua ASP Anand Singh. (15.11) pic.twitter.com/FCEN0EKm8D — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020
