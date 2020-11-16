शहर चुनें
मध्यप्रदेश: चौकी इंजार्ज बना 'गब्बर' कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 07:22 AM IST
कल्याणपुरा पुलिस स्टेशन के इंचार्ज केएल डांगी
कल्याणपुरा पुलिस स्टेशन के इंचार्ज केएल डांगी - फोटो : ani

अक्सर हम देखते हैं पुलिस लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कुछ न कुछ नया करने की कोशिश करती है। ऐसा ही एक मामला झबुआ जिले का है।  वहां कल्याणपुरा पुलिस स्टेशन के इंचार्ज केएल डांगी ने गब्बर का डॉयलाग बोलकर लोगों को जागरूक किया। 
उन्होंने कहा, कल्याणपुर से 50-50 किमी पर जब कोई बच्चा रोता है मां कहती है बेटा चुप हो जा नहीं तो डांगी आ जाएगा। वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद झबुआ के एएसपी आनंद सिंह ने उसे कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है।
 
