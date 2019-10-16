शहर चुनें

बिहार: घूस लेने वाले पुलिस अधिकारी का वीडियो वायरल, हुआ निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 10:35 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के पुलिस अधिकारी का घूस लेते हुए एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसके बाद उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया गया है। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक आरके मिश्रा ने कहा, 'वीडियो के आधार पर पुलिस अधिकारी को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। इस बारे में एक जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। दोषी पाए जाने पर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।' 
