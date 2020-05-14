शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
VIDEO: मध्य प्रदेश के बड़वानी में प्रवासी मजदूरों का जबरदस्त विरोध प्रदर्शन, जमकर फेंके पत्थर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,बड़वानी Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 07:49 PM IST
प्रवासी मजदूरों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
प्रवासी मजदूरों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार जाने वाले प्रवासी मजदूरों ने मध्य प्रदेश-महाराष्ट्र सीमा के पास बड़वानी में जबरदस्त विरोध प्रदर्शन किया, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
दरअसल, प्रवासी मजदूरों का यह प्रदर्शन बसों की मांग को लेकर था, जिससे कि वह अपने गंतव्य स्थान तक पहुंच सके। वीडियो में प्रवासी मजदूरों का एक हुजूम पत्थर फेंकते नजर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि, इस मामले में बड़वानी जिला कलेक्टर अमित तोमर ने कहा, 'हम उनके लिए बसों की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं।'
 
migrant workers madhya pradesh-maharashtra border प्रवासी मजदूर corona lockdown

