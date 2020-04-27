शहर चुनें

Home ›   City & states ›   Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital

कोरोना मरीजों की सेवा के लिए महापौर ने पहनी नर्स की यूनिफॉर्म

पीटीआई, मुंबई Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 07:03 PM IST
मुंबई की महापौर किशेारी पेडनेकर
मुंबई की महापौर किशेारी पेडनेकर - फोटो : social media
मुंबई की महापौर किशेारी पेडनेकर ने महानगर में कोविड-19 रोगियों की सेवा के लिए अपनी पुरानी यूनिफॉर्म फिर से पहन ली है। वह पहले नर्स रह चुकी हैं। शिवसेना पार्टी के एक नेता ने कहा कि वह देर रात की पाली में अपनी सेवाएं देंगी।
शिवसेना की नेता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'यह हमारे मुंबई की सम्मानित महापौर हैं किशोरी पेडनेकर जी। वह रोज सुबह आठ बजे से देर रात दो बजे तक काम करती हैं और अब महानगर की सेवा के लिए उन्होंने नर्स की यूनिफॉर्म भी पहन ली है। वह नैयर अस्पताल में सेवा देंगी।'
 

उन्होंने कहा, 'जो लोग उनके बारे में अपमानजनक ढंग से ट्वीट करते रहे हैं उन्हें सबक लेना चाहिए। खुद से पहले काम।' महापौर ने ट्वीट किया, मुंबई के लिए कुछ भी। हम घर से काम नहीं कर सकते, हम आपके लिए क्षेत्र में हैं, घर पर रहिए, ख्याल रखिए... मैं नैयर अस्पताल में हूं।'
 
kishori pednekar mayor of mumbai मुंबई की महापौर किशेारी पेडनेकर किशेारी पेडनेकर

