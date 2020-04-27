कोरोना मरीजों की सेवा के लिए महापौर ने पहनी नर्स की यूनिफॉर्म

This is our Hon. Mayor of Mumbai, @KishoriPednekar ji.She has been working 8am-2am every single day& now has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 27, 2020
Seriously those who have been tweeting disparagingly about her should take lessons. Duty before self. pic.twitter.com/1hXx6AwGnJ
*AnythingForMumbai* We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care....#covid19— Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) April 27, 2020
At Nair Hospital@mybmc @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/LEWnPPw5oW
