
राहुल ने कोटा में स्तरीय एयरपोर्ट तैयार करवाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री को लिखा पत्र

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 12:28 AM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने राजस्थान के कोटा में स्तरीय एयरपोर्ट तैयार करवाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखा है। राहुल ने पत्र में कहा है कि कोचिंग सिटी के नाम से मशहूर कोटा में सही मापदण्डों के साथ एयरपोर्ट तैयार करवाया जाए, वर्तमान एयरपोर्ट विमान संचालन के लिए कतई सुरक्षित नहीं है।
उन्होंने पत्र में लिखा है कोटा में देशभर से डेढ़ लाख छात्र कोचिंग के लिए आते हैं और यह शहर औद्योगिक नजरिए से भी संपन्न है। कोटा को बड़े व मेट्रोपोलिटन शहरों से जुड़ने पर शहर को बहुत फायदा होगा। वर्तमान में कोटा में कॉमर्शियल एयरपोर्ट है, लेकिन यहां बड़े कॉमर्शियल एयरक्राफ्टस का संचालन संभव नहीं है।



 




