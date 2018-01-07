Download App
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में छाई कोहरे की चादर, ट्रेन यातायात बुरी तरह प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 09:16 AM IST
due to foggy weather in Delhi-ncr 36 trains running late, 9 rescheduled and 28 cancelled
Fog - फोटो : ANI
शीतलहर के कारण छाई कोहरे की चादर से ट्रेन और हवाई यातायात बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो रहा है। इस कारण यात्रियों को बेहद परेशानी हो रही है। रविवार को कोहरे की मार के चलते 28 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गईं है, जबकि 9 ट्रनों को रिशेड्यूल किया गया है और 36 ट्रेनें देरी से चल रही हैं।   ये भी पढ़ें- सेंट्रल यूपी और बुंदेलखंड में ठंड से 23 की मौत, यहां देखें किस जिले में कितना है न्यूनतम तापमान 

बता दें कि, शनिवार को कोहरे वजह से 85 ट्रेनें अपने निर्धारित समय से कई-कई घंटे की देरी से पहुंचीं, जबकि 36 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गईं और 30 ट्रेनों को पुनर्निर्धारित किया गया। वहीं कोहरे के चलते 18 फ्लाइट्स के देरी से चलने के कारण यात्रियों को बेहद परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर कोहरे में खराब दृश्यता के चलते फ्लाइट्स को लैंड करने में दिक्कतें भी हुईं। एयरपोर्ट अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, कोहरे की वजह से 18 फ्लाइट्स को लो विजिबिलिटी प्रोसीजर (एलवीपी) के तहत सावधानीपूर्वक लैंड कराया गया।
