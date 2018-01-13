Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   City & states ›   delhi-ncr moderately foggy with maximum temperature at 23 degrees & minimum temperature at 7 degrees

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कम हुआ कोहरा, रेल यातायात अब भी बेपटरी, 13 ट्रेनें रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 08:43 AM IST
delhi-ncr moderately foggy with maximum temperature at 23 degrees & minimum temperature at 7 degrees
राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली में शनिवार की सुबह हल्का कोहरा देखने को मिला। राजपथ पर गणतंत्र दिवस के रिहर्सल के दौरान सुबह हल्का कोहरा छाया रहा। कोहरे में ही जवानों ने गणतंत्र दिवस की प्रैक्टिस की। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक तापमान अधिकतम 23 डिग्री और न्यूनतक 7 डिग्री रहने की संभावना है।
 
वहीं कोहरे का असर रेल यातायात व्यवस्था पर अभी भी भारी पड़ रहा है। ट्रेनें लगातार लेट हो रहीं हैं। जिससे मुसाफिरों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। कोहरे की वजह से शनिवार को दिल्ली आने वाली 41 ट्रेनें देरी से पहुंची, जबकि 13 ट्रेनों को रद्द और 4 ट्रेनों को रिशेड्यूल किया गया। शुक्रवार को भी दिल्ली के स्टेशनों पर लंबी दूरी की ट्रेन जहां घंटों देरी से पहुंची। यहां से रवाना होने वाली 25 ट्रेनें निरस्त की गईं। वहीं, दो दर्जन से अधिक ट्रेन निर्धारित समय से रवाना नहीं हुई। 



बता दें कि, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बीते तीन-चार दिनों से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, आने वाले दिनों में भी लगभग ऐसा ही मौसम बना रहने का अनुमान है। अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री के आसपास व न्यूनतम तापमान 8-9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रहने की संभावना है। 

शुक्रवार सुबह आसमान में हल्के बादल छाए रहे, जिससे शुरुआत में धूप हल्की रही। लेकिन कुछ ही देर बाद बादलों के छंटने से चटख धूप खिली। इस कारण ठंड का अहसास कम हुआ। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23.7 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।  दिल्ली में आने वाले दिनों में आसमान साफ रहेगा। 13 व 17 जनवरी को मध्यम कोहरा पड़ने की संभावना है। 
 
delhi-ncr fog moderately foggy

Spotlight

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

13 जनवरी 2018

film review mukkabaaz anurag kashyap vineet kumar singh jimmy shergill
Movie Review

Film Review: अनुराग का जोरदार पंच, जाति और खेल का समीकरण है MUKKABAAZ

13 जनवरी 2018

first look nawazuddin siddiqui in web series mcmafia on amazon prime
Bollywood

McMafia में इस अंदाज में दिखेंगे नवाज, वेब सीरीज की दुनिया में रखा कदम

12 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

ayushmann khurrana released toffee song bachpan
Bollywood

'Toffee' में 'बचपन' की याद दिला रहे आयुष्मान खुराना, गाना सुनकर होंगे इमोशनल

12 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant puneesh sharma declared the winner in house
Television

Bigg Boss की चालबाजी को समझ गया ये कंटेस्टेंट, फिनाले से 3 दिन पहले Winner किया घोषित

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Indira Gandhi Medical College for post of Senior resident
Government Jobs

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीनियर रेजीडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी, निशुल्क आवेदन

12 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ITI Limited for post of Assistant Executive Engineers
Government Jobs

ITI लिमिटेड में असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर्स के लिए वैकेंसी, 2 फरवरी लास्ट डेट

12 जनवरी 2018

week 1st barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

फिनाले वीक का Bigg Boss को नहीं मिला फायदा, TRP लिस्ट में टॉप-10 से बाहर

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan's many bunkers collapsed in response to India
National

भारत की जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान के कई बंकर ध्वस्त 

पाकिस्तान ने एलओसी पर उड़ी, नौशेरा और पुंछ के माल्टी सेक्टर में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन करते हुए भारतीय चौकियों को निशाना बनाया।

13 जनवरी 2018

E-way bill system will be launched all over the country from February
National

एक फरवरी से पूरे देश में शुरू होगी ई-वे बिल प्रणाली

13 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: Lalu complaints CBI special court that he being treated as comman prisoner
Bihar

आम कैदियों की तरह ट्रीट किए जाने पर लालू नाराज, जज से की शिकायत

12 जनवरी 2018

Convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked during samiksha yatra in Buxar
Bihar

बिहार: बाल-बाल बचे नीतीश कुमार, समीक्षा यात्रा के दौरान लोगों ने किया पथराव

12 जनवरी 2018

Mahbuba- Nothing ahead of India for Jammu and Kashmir
National

महबूबा- जम्मू-कश्मीर के लिए हिंदुस्तान से आगे कुछ नहीं

13 जनवरी 2018

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जनवरी 2018

American woman tampered with in Five star hotel
National

फाइव स्टार होटल में अमेरिकी महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़

13 जनवरी 2018

weather will remain dry in himachal till 18 january
Shimla

हिमाचल में इतने दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम, तापमान में आया ये बदलाव

12 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

घूमने के शौकीन हैं तो भारत के समंदर आपको बुला रहे हैं

भारत में पर्यटन को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने अब समंदर का रुख किया है और शुरुआत कर दी है क्रूज सर्विस की। तो क्या है ये क्रूज सर्विस और कैसे आप क्रूज के जरिए जान सकते हैं भारत को उसके लिए ही है ये पूरी रिपोर्ट।

13 जनवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH NEWS 13 JANUARY 2018 7 AM MORNING 26:54

सुबह तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 13 जनवरी 2018

13 जनवरी 2018

MORE THAN SIX THOUSAND PARTICIPATING NATIONAL YOUTH FEST 3:27

पीएम मोदी ने किया राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का उद्घाटन, छह हजार छात्र ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

13 जनवरी 2018

GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR YUVA MAHOTSAV ZAKIR NAIK YOGI GORAKHPUR VISIT JIO COIN UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 2:39

यूपी के मेधावियों को मिलेगी पक्की सड़क समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

13 जनवरी 2018

KATRINA KAIF SISTER ISABELLA KICKS OUT SHRADDHA KAPOOR SALMAN KHANS TIGER 3 BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

कटरीना की बहन इसाबेल ने श्रद्धा कपूर को किया ‘आउट’

13 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Delhi-ncr 22 trains cancelled 4 rescheduled due to fog minimum temperature at 5 degrees
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कायम है कोहरे का कहर, 22 ट्रेनें रद्द, तापमान रहेगा 5 डिग्री

9 जनवरी 2018

due to foggy weather in Delhi-ncr 36 trains running late, 9 rescheduled and 28 cancelled
National

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में छाई कोहरे की चादर, ट्रेन यातायात बुरी तरह प्रभावित

7 जनवरी 2018

60 trains delayed, 18 rescheduled and 14 cancelled due to fog in the national capital Delhi
Delhi NCR

कोहरे का कहर: 14 ट्रेनें रद्द 60 हुईं लेट, 6 डिग्री से नीचे रहेगा तापमान

4 जनवरी 2018

Freezing winds in Delhi-NCR
India News

बर्फीली हवाओं से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बढ़ी ठंड

18 दिसंबर 2017

SC says that to control air pollution battery running vehcile should use insteat of petrol-deisel
India News

एयर पॉल्यूशन पर SC चिंतित, कहा- पेट्रोल-डीजल के बजाय बैट्री गाड़ियों का बढ़े चलन

18 नवंबर 2017

dust strom of gulf courtries is responsible for smog in delhi ncr
India News

दिल्ली-NCR में स्मॉग का कारण थी खाड़ी देशों से आई धूल

17 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.