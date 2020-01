Delhi Election 2020: केजरीवाल को कहा 'आतंकी', चुनाव आयोग दफ्तर के बाहर धरने पर बैठे आप नेता

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Pankaj Gupta, and Vikas Yogi sat on a protest outside the Election Commission of India today, over BJP MP Parvesh Verma calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'. They also submitted a memorandum to the EC. pic.twitter.com/9LHEZGsM6r