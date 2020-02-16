शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल में वाहन पलटने से सात लोगों की मौत, 15 घायल 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, मुंबई Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 11:50 PM IST
सड़क हादसा
सड़क हादसा - फोटो : एएनआई
महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा सड़क हादसा हो गया है, यवतमाल में एक वाहन के पलट जाने से सात लोगों की मौत हो गई है। हादसे में 15 लोग घायल भी हुए हैं।
पुलिस ने बताया कि एक एसयूवी पुल से नीचे गिर गई। यह घटना कालम्ब-जोदमोहा सड़क पर सुबह में हुई। पुलिस ने बताया कि पीड़ित एक परिचित के अंतिम संस्कार के बाद के कर्मकांडों में हिस्सा लेने के बाद जोदमोहा गांव जा रहे थे।
maharashtra vehicle overturned yavatmal
