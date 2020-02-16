शहर चुनें

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर रखा जाएगा लातूर मेडिकल कॉलेज का नाम, उद्धव ठाकरे ने दी मंजूरी

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 12:05 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र के लातूर में सरकारी मेडिकल कालेज का नामकरण दिवंगत कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री विलासराव देशमुख के नाम पर किया जाएगा । बता दें विलासराव देशमुख ने कई वर्षों तक विधायक के रूप में क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था।
मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से कहा गया कि लातूर (ग्रामीण) क्षेत्र से पूर्व विधायक त्रिंबक भिसे की मांग पर उद्धव ठाकरे ने शनिवार को कालेज का नाम बदलने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी।

वक्तव्य के अनुसार मेडिकल कालेज का नया नाम 'विलासराव देशमुख सरकारी चिकित्सा विज्ञान केंद्र, लातूर' होगा।
