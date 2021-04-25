बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Ujjain ›   Eight arrested for black marketing of Remedesvir injection in ujjain madhya pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: उज्जैन में रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी, आठ गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उज्जैन Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 26 Apr 2021 12:15 AM IST

सार

  • पुलिस ने बताया इन्होंने अब तक 20-25 इंजेक्शन बेचे हैं, लगभग 30 हजार रुपए में इंजेक्शन बेचे गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी...
रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी... - फोटो : ani
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना के मामले दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ इस आपदा में भी अवसर खोजने की तलाश में हैं। कोरोना के इलाज में सबसे ज्यादा उपयोग होने वाले रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी का मामला सामने आया है।
विज्ञापन


उज्जैन पुलिस ने इंजेक्शन की कालाबाजारी करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने 8 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। एसपी उज्जैन ने बताया कि इनके पास से पांच इंजेक्शन बरामद हुए हैं। इन्होंने अब तक 20-25 इंजेक्शन बेचे हैं। लगभग 30 हजार रुपये में इंजेक्शन बेचे गए हैं।

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ujjain madhya pradesh news remedesvir ujjain news
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अभिनेत्री लीला मिश्रा
Bollywood

'शोले' की ये अभिनेत्री 17 की उम्र में बन गई थी दो बच्चों की मां, फिल्मों में आने का किस्सा है बेहद दिलचस्प

26 अप्रैल 2021

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बनाम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

SRH vs DC: सुपर ओवर में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को हराया

25 अप्रैल 2021

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

इलाज न करने पर सीएम योगी नाराज, सरकारी अस्पताल में बेड नहीं तो निजी में इलाज कराएं, सरकार करेगी भुगतान

25 अप्रैल 2021

देहरादून में आगामी तीन मई तक कर्फ्यू
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में कोरोना : देहरादून और नैनीताल जिले के कुछ शहरों में लगा पूर्ण कर्फ्यू, क्या रहेगा खुला- क्या बंद, पढ़ें

25 अप्रैल 2021

जीएमसी में लगा आक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट
India News

सेल्फ गोल : ऑक्सीजन के मुद्दे पर केजरीवाल को घेरने के चक्कर में खुद फंस गई बीजेपी

25 अप्रैल 2021

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
Cricket News

CSK vs RCB: जडेजा ने निकाला आरसीबी का दम, सीएसके ने रोका विराट सेना का विजय रथ

25 अप्रैल 2021

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

50-60 के दशक की इन अभिनेत्रियों की खूबसूरती है बेमिसाल, आज भी लोगों के दिलों पर करती हैं राज

25 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना वायरस टीकाकरण
India News

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की पहल: आज जानें वैक्सीन लगवाने से पहले और बाद में क्या बरतें सावधानी

25 अप्रैल 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एक और संकट: 38 बिजली संयंत्रों के पास महज सात दिन का कोयला, गुल हो सकती है बिजली

25 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन (प्रतीकात्मक)
Health & Fitness

कोरोना टीकाकरण: जानिए आपको दी जा रही वैक्सीन कितनी प्रभावी है? टीके के बाद कितने लोग हुए संक्रमित?

25 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X