सीबीआई ने तीन बैंको से धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश की एक निजी कंपनी के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मामला

CBI registers case against MP's Mandsaur based pvt company & others incl its Directors, unknown public servants/pvt persons on allegations of cheating consortium of UCO Bank, Corporation Bank(now merged with Union Bank of India)& PNB in 2011-13, causing Rs 106.56 Cr (approx) loss— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
