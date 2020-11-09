शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   CBI registers case against MP Mandsaur based pvt company on allegations of cheating consortium of UCO Bank, Corporation Bank and PNB

सीबीआई ने तीन बैंको से धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश की एक निजी कंपनी के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंदसौर Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 06:12 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई ने 106 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कथित धोखाधड़ी के मामले में मध्य प्रदेश के मंदसौर की एक कंपनी के एक निदेशक और अज्ञात लोक सेवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।
सीबीआई के अनुसार 2011 से 2013 तक इस कंपनी ने यूको बैंक, कॉरपोरेशन बैंक (अब यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के साथ विलय हो गया है) और पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के समूह से 110 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कर्ज सुविधा हासिल की थी।
 
city & states madhya pradesh mandsaur bank fraud cbi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

