Children were paraded in innerwear by Bhopal Polices, this action was taken after the video went viral

बच्चों से इनरवियर में परेड: भोपाल पुलिस की हरकत, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हुई कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Wed, 23 Jun 2021 01:41 AM IST

सार

भोपाल पुलिस का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें कुछ बच्चों से इनवियर में परेड कराई जा रही है। डीआईजी ने दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की बात कही है। 
 
बच्चों की इनरवियर में परेड कराई
बच्चों की इनरवियर में परेड कराई - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण लागू लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में नहा रहे बच्चों को उठक-बैठक करने पर विवश करने वाले एक पुलिसकर्मी को मंगलवार को फील्ड ड्यूटी से हटा दिया गया।

भोपाल नगर निगम (बीएमसी) के एक गोताखोर ने रविवार को लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर बड़े तालाब के गहरे पानी में नहाते हुए बच्चों के एक समूह को पकड़ा था। इस घटना का वीडियो वायरल हो गया जिसमें डायल-100 वाहन से जुड़ा एक पुलिसकर्मी भी इन बच्चों से पूछताछ करते और रजिस्टर में उनका विवरण दर्ज करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है।



वीडियो में बीएमसी का गोताखोर यह कहता सुनाई दे रहा है कि सबक सिखाने के लिए इन बच्चों को उठक बैठक करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाएगा और उसके बाद ही इन्हें घर जाने दिया जाएगा। क्योंकि बच्चों ने लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन किया है और यदि गहरे पानी में नहाने के दौरान कोई अनहोनी हो जाती है तो इनके माता पिता का क्या हाल होगा।
 


जैसे ही इस घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बच्चों से उठक-बैठक कराने वाले सहायक पुलिस उप निरीक्षक को लाइन अटैच कर दिया।

भोपाल के उप महानिरीक्षक (डीआईजी) इरशाद वली ने कहा कि बच्चों को उठक-बैठक कराने वाले सहायक उप निरीक्षक को लाइन अटैच किया गया है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

