बच्चों से इनरवियर में परेड: भोपाल पुलिस की हरकत, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हुई कार्रवाई

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के कारण लागू लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में नहा रहे बच्चों को उठक-बैठक करने पर विवश करने वाले एक पुलिसकर्मी को मंगलवार को फील्ड ड्यूटी से हटा दिया गया।



भोपाल नगर निगम (बीएमसी) के एक गोताखोर ने रविवार को लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर बड़े तालाब के गहरे पानी में नहाते हुए बच्चों के एक समूह को पकड़ा था। इस घटना का वीडियो वायरल हो गया जिसमें डायल-100 वाहन से जुड़ा एक पुलिसकर्मी भी इन बच्चों से पूछताछ करते और रजिस्टर में उनका विवरण दर्ज करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है।

Madhya Pradesh: In viral video, children were seen being paraded in innerwear by Bhopal police



If children were forced to do situps, action will be taken against the guilty. A policeman who was part of Dial 100 team has been attached to police line. Probe is on: DIG Irshad Wali pic.twitter.com/U8vXoPWnVN