शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   A person died and over 12 others were injured in Bahmani bus accident at mandla district

मध्यप्रदेश में एक और बस दुर्घटना, एक व्यक्ति की मौत, 12 घायल

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंडला Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 11:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बम्हनी में बस दुर्घटना
बम्हनी में बस दुर्घटना - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के मंडला जिले के बम्हनी क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को एक बस दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और 12 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। जिले के एएसपी गजेंद्र सिंह कंवर ने इसकी जानकारी दी। वहीं यात्रियों के अनुसार ड्राइवर ने बस चलाने के दौरान अचानक संतुलन खो दिया और यह दुर्घटना हो गई।
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh mandla bus accident mp police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

IPL Auction 2021 (आईपीएल नीलामी)
Cricket News

IPL 2021 Auction: मॉरिस टूर्नामेंट के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, 57 क्रिकेटर्स पर खर्च हुए लगभग 145 करोड़ रुपये

18 फरवरी 2021

आईपीएल 2021
Cricket News

IPL 2021: नीलामी में चुने गए 57 खिलाड़ी, जानें किसने, किसे और कितने में खरीदा?

18 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

IPL 2021: सचिन के बेटे अर्जुन को मुंबई ने खरीदा तो सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई

18 फरवरी 2021

काइल जैमीसन
Cricket News

15 करोड़ में बिका महज चार T20I पुराना यह खिलाड़ी, कहलाता है अगला आंद्रे रसेल

18 फरवरी 2021

फास्टैग
Auto News

क्या एक फास्टैग से दो गाड़ियां चला सकते हैं... जानें फास्टैग से जुड़े 20 जरूरी सवालों के जवाब

18 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव कांड: खेत में मिले थे बुआ भतीजी के शव
Unnao

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: उन्नाव के खेत में मिले थे बुआ-भतीजी के शव, बहन लड़ रही मौत से जंग, यहां जानें सब कुछ

18 फरवरी 2021

अमरोहा शबनम केस: पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

शबनम को फांसी देने के लिए तैयार हैं मेरठ के पवन जल्लाद, बोले- सिर्फ तारीख का इंतजार

18 फरवरी 2021

IPL Auction 2021 (आईपीएल नीलामी)
Cricket News

IPL इतिहास के 14 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, इस बार मॉरिस ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड

18 फरवरी 2021

क्रिस मॉरिस
Cricket News

क्रिस मॉरिस ने तोड़ा युवराज सिंह का रिकॉर्ड, बने IPL इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी

18 फरवरी 2021

काजल राघवानी, खेसारी लाल यादव
Bollywood

काजल राघवानी ने लगाया खेसारी लाल पर धोखा देने का आरोप, भोजपुरी एक्टर बोले-आत्महत्या कराना चाहते हो?

18 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X