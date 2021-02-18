मध्यप्रदेश में एक और बस दुर्घटना, एक व्यक्ति की मौत, 12 घायल

Madhya Pradesh: A person died & over 12 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in lost control & overturned in Bamhani area of Mandla district earlier today. "The injured have been admitted to a hospital," said ASP Gajendra Singh Kanwar. pic.twitter.com/nGosNbq7Xz— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021
