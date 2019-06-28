शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Young manslammed bu bull

सांड ने युवक को पटक कर मार डाला

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 10:48 PM IST
बालपुर (गोंडा)। कोतवाली देहात क्षेत्र के सालपुर धौताल टेपरा में देर शाम गन्ना सिचाई कर रहे मजदूर को सांड़ ने मार डाला। लखीमपुर थाना पलिया पत वारा निवासी राम लखन (38) करीब 10 साल से सालपुर धौताल टेपरा एक इंटर कॉलेज के सामने अवस्थी पुरवा के अमलदार अवस्थी व बुद्ध सागर अवस्थी का खेत बटाई लेकर खेती करता था।
शुक्रवार की शाम करीब 7:00 बजे वह गन्ने की सिंचाई कर रहा था तभी सांड़ ने हमला कर दिया जब तक लोग कुछ समझ पाते सांड़ ने मौके पर पटककर मार डाला। यह सांड़ दर्जनों लोगों को घायल कर चुका है।

crime
