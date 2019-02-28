शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले, नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया में किसी भी तरह का लेनदेन बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 06:31 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राजस्व विभाग के सामयिक संग्रह अमीनों एवं सामयिक संग्रह अनुसेवकों को नियमितीकरण का पत्र देते हुए कहा कि ये पिछले 10 वर्षों की सरकारों की संवेदनहीनता ही है कि इतने वर्षों तक सेवा करने के बाद भी इन्हें नियमित नहीं किया गया। ऐसा क्यों हुआ इसकी जवाबदेही तय होनी चाहिए।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी लोकभवन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बोल रहे थे।

उन्होंने ये भी हिदायत दी कि नियुक्ति में किसी भी तरह का लेनदेन बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

yogi adityanath
रामदास आठवले
Lucknow

यूपी में भाजपा से दो से तीन सीटें चाहते हैं आठवले, बताया- लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए क्या है प्लान

केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता राज्यमंत्री रामदास आठवले ने कहा कि भाजपा लोकसभा चुनाव में आरपीआई (ए) को यूपी में दो-तीन सीटें दे दे तो उसे अनुसूचित जातियों के वोट ट्रांसफर होने में मदद मिलेगी।

28 फरवरी 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती बोलीं- वायुसेना के पायलट को सकुशल वापस लाने के लिए जी-जान लगा देने की जरूरत

28 फरवरी 2019

theft in home of actor santosh shukla's home in lucknow.
Lucknow

सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म में काम कर चुके अभिनेता के घर में चोरी, लाखों का माल पार

28 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मेरा बूथ सबसे मजबूत कार्यक्रम में योगी, पीएम ने कहा- कमीशनखोरी ने देश को कमजोर किया

28 फरवरी 2019

investigation starts in thefts in kgmu.
Lucknow

केजीएमयू में चोरी जांच शुरू, कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत की आशंका

28 फरवरी 2019

UP Sub Inspector Exam Results 2016 will be released today
Lucknow

यूपी दरोगा भर्ती परीक्षा 2016 का आज जारी होगा अंतिम चयन परिणाम

28 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में दौड़ने को तैयार महिला पिंक एक्सप्रेस बसें, परिवार संग करें सफर

27 फरवरी 2019

असीम अरुण औऱ आनंद कुमार
Lucknow

यूपी: वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों की हुई पदोन्नति, आनंद कुमार बने डीजी और असीम अरुण एडीजी

28 फरवरी 2019

लखनऊ हाईकोर्ट
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट ने यूपी में 211 सीओ और 960 अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों को पुराने पद पर रिवर्ट करने का आदेश दिया

27 फरवरी 2019

Indian Airforce
Lucknow

वायुसेना के पराक्रम पर जश्न,विंग कमांडर के लिए की प्रार्थना

28 फरवरी 2019

