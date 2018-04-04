शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UP CM got angry in Janata Darbar after Businessman made complaint against MLA Amanmani in gorakhpur

अमनमणि की शिकायत लेकर आया था युवक, भड़क गए सीएम योगी और पीड़ित को डांटकर भगाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 08:55 AM IST
पीड़ित व्यापारी आयुष सिंघल
पीड़ित व्यापारी आयुष सिंघल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधायक अमनमणि त्रिपाठी की शिकायत करने एक युवक को भारी पड़ गया। मुख्यमंत्री दरबार में शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे व्यापारी को सीएम योगी ने डांटकर भगा दिया। 
गोरखपुर में मुख्यमंत्री के जनता दरबार में लखनऊ के व्यापारी आयुष सिंघल भी जमीन का मसला लेकर आए थे। उनका आरोप है कि पांच साल पहले लखनऊ के चिनहट क्षेत्र में उनकी साढ़े 22 बीघा भूमि पर नौतनवां से विधायक अमनमणि त्रिपाठी ने कब्जा कराया था। इसकी शिकायत वह दो बार मुख्यमंत्री से कर चुके हैं। 

अबकी बार क्या हुआ, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया के लोगों ने पूछा तो वे फफक पड़े। बोले- मेरी सुनवाई नहीं हुई, इसका दर्द है। सपा शासन में तो उम्मीद न थी, पर भाजपा के राज में भी निराश होना पड़ रहा है। जब से भाजपा सरकार बनी है, तब से दौड़भाग कर रहे हैं। 

अभी तक राहत नहीं मिल सकी। उन्होंने विधायक से जान का खतरा भी बताया है। 
 

RELATED

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Priyank Sharma
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के कंटेस्टेंट प्रियांक शर्मा ने कहा, 'बिना कपड़ों के अच्छा दिखने का वक्त आ गया है', हितेन और रॉकी ने उड़ाया मजाक

4 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

आधी रात को इस चीज ने बिग बी की उड़ा दी नींद, जब बताई सच्चाई तो...

4 अप्रैल 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

फुर्सत मिलते ही भांजे के पास फौरन पहुंचीं मासी कंगना रनौत, तस्वीरें जीत लेंगी दिल

4 अप्रैल 2018

Rani Mukherjee beat Hitchi Mardani on box office
Bollywood

रानी की 'हिचकी' ने तोड़ दिया अपनी ही इस फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड, 12 दिनों में ही कर डाली इतने करोड़ की कमाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

Suniel Shetty said Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor for sanjay dutt biopic
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के लिए सुनील शेट्टी ने कही बड़ी बात, इस किरदार को लेकर किया खुलासा

4 अप्रैल 2018

Parveen Babi
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: तीन अफेयर के बाद भी आखिरी वक्त पर अकेले रह गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, डिप्रेशन ने ले ली थी जान

4 अप्रैल 2018

china bowl
World of Wonders

यकीन नहीं होता, 2 अरब रुपए में बिक गया 'मेड इन चाइना' कटोरा, पांच मिनट की नीलामी में हुआ ऐसा खेल

4 अप्रैल 2018

Deepika Ranbir
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह से शादी से पहले एक्स लवर संग हुस्न के जलवे बिखेरेंगी दीपिका, सबूत भी देख लो

4 अप्रैल 2018

Action stunts of Salman Khan in Race 3 will steal your heart, watch Video
Bollywood

VIDEO: जबरदस्त एक्शन से भरपूर है 'रेस 3', सलमान के फैंस स्टंट देखते ही हो जाएंगे दीवाने

4 अप्रैल 2018

Rekha will sing rap song in this big project
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में रेखा करेगी कुछ ऐसा जो आजतक नहीं हुआ, गाएंगी रैप सॉन्ग

4 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Curfew
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः कई जिलों में आज भी कर्फ्यू, इंटरनेट बंद, ट्रेनें प्रभावित

मध्यप्रदेश कई जिलों में हालात अभी भी सामान्य नहीं हुए हैं। जिसे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने राज्य के ग्वालियर, मुरैना और भिंड में बुधवार को भी कर्फ्यू जारी रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

4 अप्रैल 2018

ISI conspiracy riots in Punjab, Counter intelligence Team arrested four member
Chandigarh

ISI के इशारे पर पंजाब में दंगा भड़काने की रची जा रही थी साजिश, 4 गिरफ्तार

4 अप्रैल 2018

Nitish Kumar
Bihar

पासवान समुदाय को महादलित का दर्जा दे सकते हैं नीतीश, बिहार में अब कोई नहीं रहेगा दलित

4 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

दलित आंदोलन को लेकर अखिलेश का बड़ा बयान, कहा-'मोहभंग की सजा दी जा रही है'

3 अप्रैल 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव का आरोप, भाजपा शासन में सबसे ज्यादा तोड़ी जा रही आंबेडकर प्रतिमाएं

3 अप्रैल 2018

एसडीआरएफ
Lucknow

भगवा रंग में नजर आएगी एसडीआरएफ की टोली, वर्दी के रंग को लेकर अफसर ने दिए ये तर्क

4 अप्रैल 2018

भासपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरविंद राजभर
Varanasi

कैबिनेट मंत्री मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर के बेटे और भाजपा नेता में मारपीट

3 अप्रैल 2018

मृतक का परिवार
Bihar

इराक में मारे गए भारतीयों का शव लेने से परिवार का इंकार, सरकार के सामने रखी यह शर्त

3 अप्रैल 2018

Hoardings at traffic signal in Delhi written Kejriwal turn not allowed by MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi NCR

जेटली से माफी मांगने के बाद भाजपा विधायक ने केजरीवाल के खिलाफ शहर में लगवाए पोस्टर

4 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

भारत बंद पर बोलीं मायावती, 'जातिवादी तत्वों ने भड़काई हिंसा'

2 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

सलमान खान की पहली हिरोइन ने महिलाओं के लिए उठाया बड़ा कदम

सलमान खान की पहली मूवी ‘मैंने प्यार किया’ में उनके साथ लीड रोल निभानेवाले अभिनेत्री भाग्यश्री मंगलवार को प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में थीं। भाग्यश्री ने रण समर फाउंडेशन के साथ जुड़कर महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए अपने प्रयास शुरू किए हैं।

4 अप्रैल 2018

लखनऊ 0:56

लखनऊ में जहरीली गैस के रिसाव से 20 से ज्यादा की हालत बिगड़ी

4 अप्रैल 2018

शहीद 1:17

VIDEO: शहीद निलेश को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़े हजारों लोग

3 अप्रैल 2018

यूपी डीजीपी 3:16

यूपी के डीजीपी ने पुलिसवालों को व्यवहार सुधारने की दी नसीहत

3 अप्रैल 2018

SHAHEED SON 0:24

शहीद का ये बेटा करता है पाकिस्तान से बेतहाशा नफरत, देखिए क्या कहा इसने?

3 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

फूंकी गई झोपड़ियां
Varanasi

बनारस के इस गांव में फिर हिंसा, फूंकी दी 15 झोपड़ियां, मारपीट में 18 घायल

4 अप्रैल 2018

विश्वनाथ मंदिर परिक्षेत्र में स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद
Varanasi

मंदिरों को पहले मुगलों ने तोड़ा, अब सरकार तोड़ रही: स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद

4 अप्रैल 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह
Varanasi

भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा पर केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने दिया बड़ा बयान

4 अप्रैल 2018

इराक में भारतीयों की मौत के बाद बिलखते परिजन
Chandigarh

इराक में 39 भारतीयों की मौत को लेकर 5 ऐसे सच सामने आए, यकीं नहीं कर पाएंगे

4 अप्रैल 2018

Shweta Chaudhary
Varanasi

मिसेज इंडिया अर्थ श्वेता चौधरी ने सेनेटरी पैड मशीन का किया उद्घाटन, छात्राओं से कही ये बात

4 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

दोस्त को बस पकड़वाने की जल्दी में गई बीबीडी के इंजीनियरिंग छात्रों की जान

4 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.