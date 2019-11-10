शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UP board issues examination center list for board examination.

यूपी बोर्ड ने परीक्षा केंद्रों की सूची की जारी, आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए 13 नवंबर तक समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 02:28 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी बोर्ड ने बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए 118 केंद्रों की सूची जारी कर दी है। सूचीबद्घ केंद्रों पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए 13 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया है।
विज्ञापन
13 नवंबर तक आपत्ति के बाद सेंटर फाइनल कर दिया जाएगा।
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अयोध्या
Faizabad

अयोध्या में बही सद्भाव की बयार, फैसले के बाद गले मिले हिंदू-मुसलमान, मिठाई खिलाई, तस्वीरें

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
India News

Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019 : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद आगे क्या हो सकता है

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस में फैसला
India News

अयोध्या फैसला UPDATE: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या कहा, अबतक क्या-क्या हुआ

9 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Agra

अयोध्या फैसलाः कासगंज में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने पर कार्रवाई, युवक गिरफ्तार

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या से अमेरिका तक : वाशिंगटन पोस्ट ने कहा, मोदी की जीत के रूप में देखा जाएगा ये फैसला

10 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
Chandigarh

पंगत में बैठकर पीएम मोदी ने छका लंगर, कैप्टन बोले-‘प्रधानमंत्री ने 70 साल की अरदास पूरी की’

10 नवंबर 2019

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
up board examination center up board exam
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शरद पवार-उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: थोड़ी देर में सरकार बनाने पर भाजपा करेगी फैसला, शिवसेना-एनसीपी में भी सुगबुगाहट तेज

10 नवंबर 2019

Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Sahane
Bollywood

4 साल बड़ी एक्ट्रेस से आशुतोष राणा ने रचाई थी शादी, बेहद दिलचस्प है दोनों की लव स्टोरी

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

कमाई में भी पति को टक्कर देती हैं इन 5 कोरियोग्राफर्स की पत्नियां, क्या आपने कभी देखी हैं?

10 नवंबर 2019

smartphone virus
Mobile Apps

आपके फोन में भी मौजूद है यह एप, तो हो जाएं सावधान, नहीं तो खाली हो जाएगा बैंक अकाउंट

10 नवंबर 2019

एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाते हिंदू और मुस्लिम समाज के लोग
Lucknow

राममय हुई अयोध्या, मुस्लिम बोले-'यह खुदाई की जीत है, राम और खुदा सब एक हैं'

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: 'वीकेंड का वॉर' के बाद सलमान पर भड़कीं सीजन सात की विनर, बोलीं- 'मैं हैरान रह गई'

10 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ढाई साल में पूरा हो सकता है राम मंदिर का निर्माण, 100 करोड़ आएगी लागत

10 नवंबर 2019

Jio brought changes in its 149 rupee plan
Tech Diary

जियो ने 149 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बड़ा बदलाव, कम हुई वैधता

10 नवंबर 2019

Ayodhya Verdict : Supreme Court did not revealed name of the judge who wrote the drcision
India News

अयोध्या पर फैसले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तोड़ी प्रथा, निर्णय लिखने वाले जज के नाम का जिक्र नहीं

10 नवंबर 2019

Ayodhya Verdict : Central Government will not be in hurry to form trust for temple Construction
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए ट्रस्ट गठित करने में जल्दबाजी नहीं करेगी केंद्र सरकार

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या
Faizabad

'अधिग्रहित क्षेत्र से ही मस्जिद के लिए दी जाए पांच एकड़ जमीन, जिससे कायम हो सौहार्द'

अयोध्या के एक वार्ड के पार्षद हाजी असद अहमद का कहना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट को पांच एकड़ जमीन अधिग्रहित 67 एकड़ क्षेत्र से ही दी जाए जिससे कि एक तरफ मंदिर की घंटियां बजे और दूसरी तरफ अजान हो।

10 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
यूपी डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह
Lucknow

सोशल मीडिया पर रही ‘बाज’ जैसी नजर, नाम दिया ‘ऑपरेशन ईगल’, 37 गिरफ्तार

10 नवंबर 2019

चर्चा-ए-आम
Lucknow

अब मुंबई-दिल्ली को पीछे छोड़ेगी अयोध्या, मुस्लिम व्यापारी फैसले से खुश

10 नवंबर 2019

चंद्रभूषण सिंह
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेशः फैसले के मद्देनजर कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद, सुरक्षा बल अलर्ट

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में रहे सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
Lucknow

AyodhyaVerdict 2019: 'ऑपरेशन ईगल' का असर, अफवाह फैलाने पर 37 गिरफ्तार

9 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामले में फैसला आज, यूपी में सोमवार तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज 

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में किए गए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
Lucknow

अयोध्याः उत्तर प्रदेश में कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम, 500 से अधिक गिरफ्तार, धारा 144 लागू

9 नवंबर 2019

हाजी महबूब।
Faizabad

Ayodhya Verdict: हाजी महबूब ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का किया स्वागत, कहा- शांति व सौहार्द जरूरी

9 नवंबर 2019

Sunni Waqf Board will not file a case on Supreme Court decision.
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसले पर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर नहीं करेगा सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड, फैसला स्वीकार किया

9 नवंबर 2019

Ayodhya under strict guard Security tightened agencies cautious
Lucknow

सख्त पहरे में अयोध्या: सुरक्षा घेरा कसा, एजेंसियां सतर्क

9 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में किसकी बनेगी सरकार? भाजपा को न्योता, शिवसेना बोली कांग्रेस राज्य की दुश्मन नहीं

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी हलचल तेज हो गई है। राज्यपाल ने भाजपा को सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया। इधर शिवसेना ने अपने मुखपत्र सामना में भाजपा की तुलना हिटलर से कर दी।

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:28

Ayodhya Verdict: आसान नहीं था अयोध्या विवाद का निपटारा, 200 साल पुराना है इतिहास

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:31

ढाई साल में तैयार हो सकता है राम मंदिर, 50 फीसदी काम है पूरा

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:17

Ayodhya Verdict: फैसले के बाद अयोध्यावासियों ने घरों में जलाए दीप, सरयू पर खास आरती

10 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 6:12

9 नवंबर 2019 की तारीख बनी इतिहास, अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले की ये हैं बड़ी बातें

9 नवंबर 2019

Related

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अयोध्या मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया स्वागत, कही ये बात

9 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Lucknow

विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस मामले में चलता रहेगा मुकदमा,आडवाणी, जोशी, कल्याण समेत कई अन्य हैं आरोपी

9 नवंबर 2019

कंट्रोल रूम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

Ayodhya Verdict: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ 112 कंट्रोल रूम से पूरे यूपी पर रख रहे नजर

9 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने सात पुलिस अधीक्षकों को दी अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति, स्क्रीनिंग के बाद लिया गया फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसलाः सभी मॉडल शॉप, बीयर शॉप समेत इन दुकानों पर बिक्री पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित

9 नवंबर 2019

होमगार्ड राम किशोर पाल
Barabanki

डीएम आवास पर तैनात होमगार्ड ने लगाई फांसी, सात माह से नहीं मिला था वेतन

9 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited