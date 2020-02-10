शहर चुनें

यूपी में चार वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले, इन्हें इन जगहों पर मिली तैनाती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 08:05 PM IST
यूपी में सोमवार को चार वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए। देखें, कहां, किन पदों पर मिली तैनाती:
अफसर-- वर्तमान तैनाती-- नवीन तैनाती
संतोष कुमार वैश्य-- अपर जिलाधिकारी (नगर पश्चिम), लखनऊ-- संयुक्त सचिव, बाल विकास एंव पुष्टाहार विभाग।
रणविजय सिंह-- अपर जिलाधिकारी (वि/रा), संतकबीरनगर,  अपर जिलाधिकारी (प्रशासन), वाराणसी।
संजय कुमार पांडेय-- नगर मजिस्ट्रेड, मेरठ-- अपर जिलाधिकारी (वि/रा), संतकबीरनगर।
सत्येंद्र कुमार सिह-- उपजिलाधिकारी, गाजियाबाद-- उपजिलाधिकारी, कासगंज।
senior pcs officers transfer officers transfer in uttar pradesh officer transfer
