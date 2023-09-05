हापुड़ कांड: जांच के लिए गठित तीन सदस्यीय समिति में पूर्व जज को भी जोड़ा गया, सभी पहलुओं पर होगी जांच

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
हापुड़ में पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा वकीलों पर लाठीचार्ज की जांच को लेकर बनाई गई तीन सदस्यीय समिति में फैमिली कोर्ट के सेवानिवृत्त प्रधान न्यायाधीश हृदयनाथ पांडेय को भी जोड़ा गया है। इसकी जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने दी। प्रकरण की जांच के लिए पहले मेरठ कमिश्नर की अध्यक्षता में तीन सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया गया था जिसमें आईजी मेरठ और डीआईजी मुरादाबाद शामिल थे। अब चार सदस्यीय समिति घटना के सभी पहलुओं की जांच कर रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी।
In connection with the Hapur incident, a three-member inquiry committee was constituted by CM Yogi Adityanath under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Meerut. Apart from IG Meerut and DIG Moradabad, Harinath Pandey, Retd Principal Judge, Family Court, Lucknow has also been…— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
