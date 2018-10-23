शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   former chief standing council commits suicide.

हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व चीफ स्टैंडिंग काउंसिल ने बिल्डिंग की चौथी मंजिल से कूदकर की आत्महत्या

Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 02:55 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ के खण्डपीठ के चीफ स्टैंडिंग काउंसिल रमेश चंद्र पांडेय ने हाईकोर्ट की चौथी मंजिल से कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली।
शहर के लोहिया अस्तपाल में उन्हें डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पांडेय ने गत 19 जुलाई को ही अपने पद से इस्तीफा दिया था।
 

कार्यक्रम में मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

शिवपाल की ताकत बढ़ी, सपा के पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव सहित कई नेता सेकुलर मोर्चा में हुए शामिल

सपा, कांग्रेस व बसपा के कई जिलों के नेता मंगलवार को समाजवादी सेकुलर मोर्चा में शामिल हो गए। इस मौके पर मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव मौजूद रहे और नेताओं का स्वागत किया।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया के समर्थक।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने नई पार्टी का किया एलान, कहा- अबकी बार, हिंदुओं की सरकार

23 अक्टूबर 2018

shatabdi express staff did not help passengers
Lucknow

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस का गेट क्षतिग्रस्त,अटकी रही यात्रियों की सांसे, अटेंडेंट ने नहीं की सहायता

23 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ छत्तीसगढ़ दौरे पर, नहीं होगी कैबिनेट बैठक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
Lucknow

केंद्र सरकार व प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का विकल्प मिल गया है: अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया

22 अक्टूबर 2018

minimum fare of auto and tempo can increase in lucknow
Lucknow

बढ़ सकता है ऑटो और टेंपो का न्यूनतम किराया, यहां पढ़ें पूरी डिटेल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

alert for zika virus for lucknow airport.
Lucknow

जीका मरीज की पहचान के लिए फिर अलर्ट, एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी को दिए गए निर्देश

23 अक्टूबर 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिले राजा भैया, दिया रजत जयंती समारोह का निमंत्रण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपीएसएसएससी
Lucknow

यूपीएसएसएससी ने जारी किया विधान भवन रक्षक व वन रक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम

22 अक्टूबर 2018

नारेबाजी करते युवक
Lucknow

बहराइच में देश विरोधी नारे लगाने का वीडियो वायरल, पुलिस पीएसी की बढ़ी गश्त

22 अक्टूबर 2018

