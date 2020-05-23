यूपी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला: अब मॉल में भी खुलेंगी शराब की दुकानें, जारी किए जाएंगे लाइसेंस

Licenses in form F.L-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops. The mall in which such vends can open, should have a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet: UP Cabinet Govt https://t.co/OPTTj2YOsd— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.