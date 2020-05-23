शहर चुनें

यूपी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला: अब मॉल में भी खुलेंगी शराब की दुकानें, जारी किए जाएंगे लाइसेंस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 07:19 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
उत्तर प्रदेश कैबिनेट ने शनिवार को यूपी आबकारी नियम 2020 को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत प्रदेश में विदेशी शराब के प्रीमियम खुदरा विक्रेताओं को लाइसेंस दिए जाएंगे। इस नियम को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद प्रदेश के मॉल में कई तरह की शराब की बिक्री का रास्ता खुल जाएगा।
प्रदेश के मॉल में सीलबंद बोतलों में विदेशी शराब की बिक्री के लिए एफ-एल-4-सी लाइसेंस जारी किए जाएंगे। इससे मौजूदा शराब दुकानों को मिली अनुमति पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। इन दुकानों को मौजूदा शराब दुकानों के अतिरिक्त अनुमति मिलेगी।
जो मॉल में इस तरह की दुकानों के लिए अनुमति चाहते हैं उनके पास न्यूनतम 10,000 वर्ग फीट का क्षेत्रफल(प्लिंथ एरिया) होना चाहिए।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

