हाथरस दरिंदगी पर अखिलेश यादव बोले, अब संवेदनहीन सरकार से कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 04:02 PM IST
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।

ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने हाथरस में बच्ची के साथ हुई दरिंदगी पर योगी सरकार को घेरा है।
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हाथरस में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार एक बेबस दलित बेटी ने आखिरकार दम तोड़ दिया। नम आंखों से पुष्पांजलि।
उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि अब आज की असंवेदनशील सत्ता से अब कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची है।
