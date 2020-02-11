शहर चुनें

यूपी: प्रांतीय पुलिस सेवा के 76 अफसरों को मिला प्रमोशन, आदेश जारी

Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 06:56 PM IST
76 PPS officers get promotion in Uttar Pradesh.
- फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी में प्रांतीय पुलिस सेवा के 76 अफसरों को प्रमोशन देते हुए आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं।
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने मामले की जानकारी दी।

 
provincial police service promotion awanish kumar awasthi
