Wrestlers Protest Live: किसानों ने पुलिस की बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी, जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन में मचा हंगामा

#WATCH | Farmers break through police barricades as they join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023
The wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/k4d0FRANws
