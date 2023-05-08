Notifications

Hindi News › Live › Sports › Wrestlers Protest Live: Farmers police barricades protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Brij Bhushan Live updates

Live

Wrestlers Protest Live: किसानों ने पुलिस की बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी, जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन में मचा हंगामा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Mon, 08 May 2023 12:12 PM IST
किसान भी पहलवानों के धरने में शामिल हो गए हैं - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

Wrestlers Protest at Jantar Mantar Live : नमस्कार! अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। आज पहलवानों के धरने का 16वां दिन है। बजरंग पूनिया, विनेश फोगाट और साक्षी मलिक जैसे स्टार रेसलर्स की अगुआई में पहलवान भारतीय कुश्ती संघ (WFI) बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे हैं। अब इस धरने में धीरे-धीरे किसान भी शामिल हो गए हैं। हरियाणा और पंजाब से हजारों की संख्या में किसान जंतर-मंतर पहुंचे हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

12:10 PM, 08-May-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: किसानों ने पुलिस बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन में शामिल होते ही किसानों ने पुलिस बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ दी और धरने में शामिल हुए। पहलवान और किसान यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों को लेकर डब्ल्यूएफआई प्रमुख और भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं।

 
12:00 PM, 08-May-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: किसानों ने पुलिस की बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी, जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन में मचा हंगामा

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

