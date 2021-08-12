बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Latest breaking news today in hindi live update 12 august 2021, opposition leaders, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, bjp, congress, coronavirus, Narendra modi

Live

Breaking News Today : जांच में उत्कृष्टता के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री के पदक से इस साल पुरस्कृत किए जाएंगे 152 पुलिसकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 12 Aug 2021 12:10 PM IST
Latest breaking news today in hindi live update 12 august 2021, opposition leaders, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, bjp, congress, coronavirus, Narendra modi
गृह मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

खास बातें

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ लाइव अपडेट: कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी समेत कई नेताओं के अकाउंट के बाद अब कांग्रेस पार्टी का ट्विटर अकाउंट भी गुरुवार को लॉक हो गया है। वहीं राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यालय में विपक्षी नेताओं की बैठक जारी है। देश-दुनिया की और भी ब्रेकिंग खबर जानने के लिए जुड़े रहें अमर उजाला के साथ...
लाइव अपडेट

12:05 PM, 12-Aug-2021

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री के पदक से 152 पुलिसकर्मी पुरस्कृत होंगे

जांच में उत्कृष्टता के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री के पदक से वर्ष 2021 में 152 पुलिसकर्मी पुरस्कृत किए जाएंगे। 


 
11:54 AM, 12-Aug-2021

संसद में कल मार्शल लॉ लगाया गया था: संजय राउत

हमने कल लोकतंत्र की हत्या होते देखी, राज्यसभा में कल जिस तरह से प्राइवेट लोगों ने मार्शल की ड्रेस में आकर हमारे सांसदों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की। ये मार्शल नहीं थे, संसद में मार्शल लॉ लगाया गया था।
11:06 AM, 12-Aug-2021

विपक्षी नेताओं ने संसद से विजय चौक की ओर मार्च किया

केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर विपक्षी नेताओं ने संसद से विजय चौक की ओर मार्च किया। इस मार्च में राहुल गांधी भी शामिल रहे। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि आज हमें आपसे (मीडिया) बात करने के लिए यहां आना पड़ा क्योंकि विपक्ष को संसद में बोलने की अनुमति नहीं है। यह लोकतंत्र की हत्या है।  इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि संसद का सत्र समाप्त हो गया है। जहां तक देश के 60 फीसदी हिस्से का सवाल है, संसद का कोई सत्र नहीं हुआ है। 60 फीसदी देश की आवाज को कुचला गया, अपमानित किया गया और कल राज्यसभा में सांसदों को शारीरिक रूप से चोट पहुंचाई गई। 


09:40 AM, 12-Aug-2021

Live: जांच में उत्कृष्टता के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री के पदक से इस साल पुरस्कृत किए जाएंगे 152 पुलिसकर्मी

राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यालय में विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं की बैठक लगातार जारी है।

india news national breaking news breaking news today breaking news in hindi ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ हिंदी लाइव ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
Spotlight

सरकारी नौकरी लाइव अपडेट
Government Jobs

LIVE : कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने फायरमैन के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए मांगे आवेदन, यहां पढ़िए डिटेल्स

12 अगस्त 2021

राज कुंद्रा, शर्लिन चोपड़ा
Bollywood

जमकर हो रही किरकिरी: राज कुंद्रा के साथ बोल्ड तस्वीर साझा कर ट्रोल हुईं शर्लिन चोपड़ा, यूजर्स ने पकड़ी फोटोशॉप में गलती

12 अगस्त 2021

वाराणसी में बंदरगाह तक पहुंचा गंगा का पानी।
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में गंगा हुई विकराल: कई जिलों में खतरे के निशान से ऊपर, तटीय इलाकों से पलायन

12 अगस्त 2021

मीम्स
Bollywood

Sahdev Dirdo: देखते ही देखते स्टार बन गया बचपन का प्यार वाला लड़का, यूजर्स ने मीम्स बनाकर उड़ाया मजाक

12 अगस्त 2021

कांग्रेस का ट्विटर अकाउंट लॉक
India News

कांग्रेस के 'चहचहाने' पर रोक: राहुल गांधी के बाद अब पार्टी का ट्विटर अकाउंट लॉक, विरोध जारी

12 अगस्त 2021

अरविंद चौहान और आरती का फाइल फोटो
Agra

एटा: कश्मीर में तैनात सैनिक पति की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने दी जान, फंदे से लटका मिला शव

12 अगस्त 2021

इसरो
India News

EOS03 उपग्रह: इंजन में आई खराबी के चलते इसरो का मिशन रहा अधूरा

12 अगस्त 2021

जियोसिंक्रोनस सैटेलाइट लॉन्च व्हीकल-एफ 10 ईओएस-03 के प्रक्षेपण के लिए काउंटडाउन सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र पर शुरू हो चुका है।
India News

अधूरा रहा मिशन: लॉन्च नहीं हो सका इसरो का ईओएस-03 उपग्रह, तीसरे चरण में इंजन ने बिगाड़ा खेल

12 अगस्त 2021

चिंता की बात...
Delhi

दिल्ली के हालात : अगली लहर से पहले ही अस्पतालों में 80 फीसदी बेड फुल, पोस्ट कोविड मामलों की बाढ़

12 अगस्त 2021

फाइल फोटो
Delhi

दिल्ली: मयूर विहार में छह साल की मासूम के साथ दरिंदगी, गंभीर हालत में एम्स में भर्ती

12 अगस्त 2021

