Coronavirus Live: तीसरी लहर की दस्तक! उत्तराखंड में 20 दिनों में 2044 तो राजस्थान में 341 बच्चे हुए संक्रमित

2044 children below 9 years and 8661 aged between 10-19 years contracted #COVID19 in Uttarakhand, between 1st & 20th May this year: State Covid Control Room



As many as 1,22,949 people have been exposed to the infection in 20 days, as per Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr Amit Negi pic.twitter.com/nbfOld6hiA