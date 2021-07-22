Kisan Andolan Live: जंतर-मंतर पर थोड़ी देर में किसानों की 'संसद', भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबल तैनात

Live
Delhi | We have placed preventive arrangements to avoid the entry of any miscreant at the Tikri border. The arrangement has been put in place as they (farmers) haven't received permission to hold protest here: Parvinder Singh, DCP, Outer District pic.twitter.com/I3lqjTeIpJ— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
Delhi: Heavy security deployment at Tikri Border in view of farmers' protest against at Jantar Mantar amid monsoon session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/j3U71Z5w1s— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP's heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We'll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks: Prem Singh Bhangu (in Pic 1), Farmer leader at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border pic.twitter.com/K5cbEwFLGy— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
Delhi: Latest visuals from Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest against three farm laws— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
Security personnel deployed & barricades have been put up at the spot pic.twitter.com/KIKJtmAzjO
