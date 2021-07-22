बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   Delhi ›   farmers protest delhi kisan andolan live updates news in hindi jantar Mantar gheraw

Live

Kisan Andolan Live: जंतर-मंतर पर थोड़ी देर में किसानों की 'संसद', भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबल तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Thu, 22 Jul 2021 09:53 AM IST
farmers protest delhi kisan andolan live updates news in hindi jantar Mantar gheraw
जंतर मंतर पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

Kisan Andolan Live: तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ बीते सात महीनों से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान गुरुवार से प्रतिदिन जंतर-मंतर पहुंचकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे और अपनी मांगें रखेंगे। इसका एलान उन्होंने पहले ही कर दिया था। प्रदर्शन के लिए प्रतिदिन सिंघू बॉर्डर से 200 किसान जंतर-मंतर जाएंगे। आज से शुरू होने वाले इस विरोध प्रदर्शन के लिए सोनीपत से 200 किसानों का समूह रवाना हो चुका है। इसके मद्देनजर आज सुबह से ही जंतर-मंतर पर सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था की गई है। भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती की गई है। यहां पढ़ें जंतर-मंतर पर किसानों के प्रदर्शन से संबंधित पल पल के अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

09:44 AM, 22-Jul-2021

टीकरी बॉर्डर पर सख्त इंतजाम: डीसीपी परविंदर सिंह

बाहरी जिले के डीसीपी परविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि हमने टीकरी बॉर्डर पर सख्त इंतजाम किए हैं ताकि कोई भी अराजक तत्व प्रवेश न कर पाए। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से पूरे इंतजाम किए गए हैं क्योंकि किसानों को अबतक प्रदर्शन की अनुमति नहीं मिली है।

09:36 AM, 22-Jul-2021

टीकरी बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षाबल तैनात

किसानों के प्रदर्शन के मद्देनजर जंतर-मंतर के अलावा टीकरी बॉर्डर पर भी सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। यहां भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबल तैनात हैं और किसी भी तरह की परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं।

09:35 AM, 22-Jul-2021

किसानों का एलान: जहां पुलिस ने रोका, वहीं लगाएंगे संसद

सोनीपत से रवाना होने से पहले किसान नेता मंजीत सिंह राय ने बताया कि 200 किसान संसद के आगे कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के लिए जा रहे हैं। जंतर मंतर पर हमारी बसें रुकेंगी और वहां से हम पैदल जाएंगे। जहां पर भी हमें पुलिस रोकेगी वहीं हम अपनी संसद लगाएंगे। जिन किसानों के आईकार्ड बन गए हैं वे आगे जाएंगे।
09:31 AM, 22-Jul-2021

उत्तर प्रदेश होगा किसानों का अगला पड़ाव

सिंघू बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान नेता प्रेम सिंह भंगु ने कहा कि हमारा अगला पड़ाव भाजपा का गढ़ उत्तर प्रदेश होगा। यूपी के लिए हमारा मिशन पांच सितंबर से शुरू होगा। हम भाजपा को बिल्कुल अलग-थलग कर देंगे। कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने के अलावा दूसरा कोई विकल्प नहीं है। हम बातचीत के लिए तैयार हैं।

09:23 AM, 22-Jul-2021

सोनीपत से रवाना हुए किसान

जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन के लिए सोनीपत के कुंडली बॉर्डर से 200 किसानों का एक समूह दिल्ली की ओर रवाना हो चुका है। ये किसान दिल्ली पहुंचकर तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे।
 
09:14 AM, 22-Jul-2021

किसान आंदोलन: जंतर-मंतर पर थोड़ी देर में किसानों की 'संसद', भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबल तैनात

प्रदर्शन के लिए प्रतिदिन सिंघू बॉर्डर से 200 किसान जंतर-मंतर जाएंगे। उनके पास पहचान पत्र भी होगा। इसके मद्देनजर आज सुबह से ही जंतर-मंतर पर सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था की गई है। भारी संख्या में सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती की गई है।
 
city & states delhi
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

